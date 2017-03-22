CertainT™ integrates molecular tagging, testing, tracking and reporting to elevate supply chain traceability, transparency and trust

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (Applied DNA) ( NASDAQ : APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, has introduced a service platform known as CertainT™. The multi-service platform provides integrated, streamlined access to Applied DNA's end-to-end products and services for confirming a product's authenticity and origin with Trust, Transparency and Traceability. Specifically, the CertainT platform includes: SigNature "molecular certificate" tagging, forensic testing, quality assurance services, and traceability reporting as products are processed from raw fibers or materials to finished goods.

The CertainT Platform consolidates proven individual elements of Applied DNA's portfolio with a business-specific lens. The CertainT Platform will be first incorporated into customer products in textile, apparel, footwear, pharmaceuticals, personal care and agricultural-related products. The CertainT emblem will appear in marketing materials and product labeling.

"CertainT licensed partners will benefit by using the platform to create new and innovative products with visible identification to its customers. CertainT licensees will benefit from Applied DNA's ecosystem of extensive expert knowledge of incorporating molecular tags into or onto a wide range of natural and synthetic materials, and with forensic testing and quality assurance practices within a dedicated supply chain," said Dr. James Hayward, CEO of Applied DNA Sciences.

"Brands, e-tailers and manufacturers that adopt CertainT, can now provide customers with products they trust with confidence," continued Dr. Hayward. "In today's uncertain times, consumers are demanding more of their purchases. There is a keen sensitivity to how products are manufactured and how original fibers or raw materials are handled -- especially as it relates to in-home use. The openness and transparency in the way products are made enable consumers to feel good about what they are buying. They are looking for the ultimate trust factor."

Traceability with trust is how Applied DNA's technologies are transforming the way businesses connect with consumers. The power of molecular certificates, the core of the CertainT platform, are proven by:

More than 100 convictions by law enforcement and security agencies in the U.K.

More than 150 million pounds of cotton has been tagged with over $1 million of adulterated fabric interdicted in the supply chain.

Over 750,000 microcircuits have been tagged for the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.

More than 25,000 high-end, German-made cars have been marked with successful identification of stolen parts.

About Applied DNA Sciences

We make life real and safe by providing botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. Our patented DNA-based solutions can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the platform ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopiable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track and trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. We are also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016, and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2017, which are available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.