New Certificate Program for Early Learning Educators Commences Today

LAUP Partners with the Los Angeles City Workforce Development Board and Los Angeles City College to Offer an Exceptional Populations Certificate

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - As part of its continued efforts to expand and grow the early learning workforce, LAUP is pleased to announce the launch of a new professional development program for early learning professionals: an Exceptional Populations Certification. Made possible by funding from the Los Angeles City Workforce Development Board and the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, 32 students will embark on a 16-week curriculum designed to enhance their approach toward supporting children from exceptional populations.

LAUP has designed the program to include proprietary curricula that will be taught at LACC along with the opportunity to apply knowledge during a paid practicum at early learning sites. Students will work directly with children from exceptional populations including those with developmental delays, physical or medical disabilities, emotional and behavioral needs, foster children, migrant or homeless children, children with incarcerated parents, and African-American and Latino children who are at greater risk of suspension.

"We commend the Los Angeles City Workforce Development Board and the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, for championing the importance of investing in the early learning workforce and extend our gratitude for this innovative partnership," said Scott Hippert, CEO of LAUP. "By empowering educators to nurture those who may fall under the exceptional populations continuum, we look forward to the eventual outcomes of setting these children up on an equal playing field with their peers."

Students in the certification program hail from Los Angeles City College; East Los Angeles College; Los Angeles Valley College; Pierce College; Los Angeles Trade Technical College; California State University, Los Angeles.

About LAUP

LAUP brings a rich history of impact, having helped over 700 early learning providers elevate their program quality and prepare over 130,000 young children for kindergarten and beyond. LAUP takes a diverse approach to develop the "whole child" by supporting parents; growing a qualified workforce; providing quality supports in the classroom; and pursuing advocacy and policy that empower parents and their communities, and invest in the futures of our children.