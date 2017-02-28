New Cloud-Based LED Church Sign Connects Midway Baptist with Community

Local sign company, Art & Image, Inc., designed, built, and installed a new church sign for Midway Baptist Church that features a cloud-based LED message sign to help spread the Word and connect with their community.

WATERVLIET, MI--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - "Midway Baptist Church is a group of people united together as a community of Christ followers, through a relationship with a common Savior, under a common authority -- the Bible, and with a common purpose -- to make fully devoted followers of Jesus." These are the welcoming words on the Midway Baptist Church website. A powerful statement that deserves powerful signage. Art & Image, a local sign company in Benton Harbor, worked closely with the church to design and deliver a new identification sign featuring a powerful, full color cloud-based LED message sign.

Mark Cowell, Pastor at Midway Baptist Church, stated, "I have been the pastor here at Midway for over 20 years. I was born in Dearborn, Michigan, just outside the motor city; but grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. So, yes, I am a Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs fan; not to mention Ohio State. Go Buckeyes!"

Cowell continued, "I'm passionate about teaching the Word and seeing people become fully devoted followers of Christ, and this new LED message sign is a tool that will help our church connect and spread the Word as well as share many of the events we have here at the church."

A popular way they connect with people new to the church is an event called 'Party with the Pastors'. This is open to new attendees who would like to meet the Pastors, get better acquainted with the ministry and core values of the church, and best of all, get a free lunch.

Scott Schonschack, owner of Art & Image, designed, built, and installed an entirely new identification sign for the church featuring a full color LED sign manufactured by California-based company, Vantage LED. It features 100% cloud-based software from SM Infinity which allows the church to fully operate the message center anytime, anywhere, from any Internet-connected device. They can stay in touch with their community 24/7.

Regarding why he chose Vantage LED, Schonschack stated, "You have to know your market. You have to know your vendors and what they are promising you as a customer of theirs. We have been a partner with Vantage LED for about three years. I was a faithful vendor of a competitor's products until they decided that I was not getting their attention until I sold over $250k each year."

He continued, "My sales rep, Shawn, is always very positive and helpful, and he tries to make contact each week to see if any new projects may be on my plate. I have learned a lot about the resources available to me, and we're on track to build a strong relationship."

Building a strong relationship with vendors is just as important to Art & Image as building a strong relationship with their clients, too, like Midway Baptist. They focus on listening to their clients and understanding their needs, which they find sets them apart from other companies.

Now, Midway Baptist Church has a beautiful new church sign with an amazing full color message sign that will deliver powerful messages to their community. The perfect outreach tool for this local church.

About Art & Image, Inc.

In 1991, Scott Schonschack purchased a small sign shop with a vinyl cutter, 10 fonts, and a couple of rolls of vinyl. Today, Art & Image, Inc. is a full service sign company providing customers across Southwest Michigan with superior customer service. An experienced, talented, & dedicated team of graphic artists await your sign needs. With over 23 years of sign making experience, Art & Image offers only the finest workmanship and technology known in the sign industry. Two stores currently service Michigan's great southwest.

