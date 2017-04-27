New CMO Study Helps Marketers Separate Hype from Reality in Mobile Marketing

CMO Club and Oracle Marketing Cloud Study Includes Mobile Marketing Insights and Best Practices

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - To help CMOs take advantage of mobile technologies to increase customer engagement, The CMO Club, in partnership with Oracle Marketing Cloud, today released "The CMO Solution Guide, Beyond the Hype, What Really Works in Mobile Marketing." The study details best practices that CMOs can apply to build a "fit-for-use," effective and integrated mobile marketing approach within existing budgets. It includes insights from senior marketing executives from leading brands such as Mastercard, Brocade, Cirque de Soliel, Staples, Lenovo, CAN Capital, RealMassive and The Mobile Marketing Association.

Mobile devices are increasingly becoming the primary way that consumers interact with brands. For marketers, this shift to mobile presents a huge opportunity to increase customer engagement and deliver truly personalized experiences that generate tangible and predictable business results. To help marketers cost-effectively capitalize on this opportunity and integrate mobile marketing best practices across the marketing mix, the study includes insights from a range of industry leaders.

CMOs can use the study to learn about the eight mobile strategies that senior marketers deploy to effectively engage customers and prospects. In addition, the study provides a step-by-step guide on how to develop a mobile marketing action plan that covers eight key areas:

Advertising on mobile devices: the benefits of low vs. high frequency

Mobile optimized search marketing

Mobile apps that focus on fewer and more functional capabilities

Mobile optimized websites

Mobile messaging using SMS, MMS and in-app systems

Mobile friendly email optimization

Social media sharing

Cross device identity management

"Mobile marketing is all about visibility, velocity and value for customers and consumers from brands who tailor individual customer needs and customize content throughout all steps of a customer's journey," said Pete Krainik, CEO and Founder, The CMO Club. "Having a clear roadmap to decipher what really works is essential. This CMO curated guide provides senior marketers a way through the hype via proven CMO insights to build a viable mobile strategy that aligns marketing spend with customer preference and business results."

"As marketers shift to a mobile-first strategy, it is critical that they are able to utilize their existing investments to integrate mobile marketing best practices across the marketing mix," said Jennifer Renaud, Global Marketing Lead, Oracle Marketing Cloud. "By bringing together insights from industry leaders in this report, we are able to help marketers successfully and cost effectively make the transition to mobile."

About the Author of the CMO Solution Guide

John Ellett is CEO of nFusion, a demand generation agency that partners with marketers such as Samsung, Google and Sitecore to drive business results by leveraging customer insights, developing meaningful content and executing performance media plans. He serves as a trusted advisor to marketing leaders at several global corporations to help them transform their organizations and is frequent contributor to Forbes CMO Network. John is also the author of The CMO Manifesto: A 100-Day Action Plan for Marketing Change Agents.