New community centre for Morin-Heights residents

Government of Canada supports Municipality of Morin-Heights project

MORIN-HEIGHTS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like the Morin-Heights community centre, which contribute to the strength and vitality of the region.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation, announced that the Municipality of Morin-Heights has been granted $500,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

The new community centre will be the main gathering place for the region's residents. The funding will help the municipality convert a building into a community centre.

Quotes

"Facilities such as community centres are prime gathering places. It is in places such as these that we are able to better explore our differences and more fully appreciate the many cultures that give life to our region. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and ensure a good quality of life for residents of all ages."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects like those of the Municipality of Morin-Heights, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities and stimulate economic activity in the region."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We thank the Government of Canada for its vision in supporting this unifying project for our community. The partnership will provide the residents of Morin-Heights with a suitable place for numerous activities and strengthen our ties."

Tim Watchorn, Mayor of the Municipality of Morin-Heights

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev