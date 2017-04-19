New software ends uncertainty about the impact of quality deployments on the bottom line. Integrated toolkit and web-based dashboard enables efficient project execution while giving leaders automatic, up-to-the-minute project reporting and KPI-monitoring

STATE COLLEGE, PA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Companion by Minitab®, an application designed specifically for executing and reporting on continuous improvement projects, hit the market today. The program was developed by Minitab Inc., the leading provider of software for quality improvement professionals.

Companion solves a longstanding challenge in the continuous improvement world by allowing teams to complete, document, and share projects, while providing leadership with real-time updates on key program metrics -- with no additional effort.

"For most companies, it's a real struggle to get the aggregated information from across all projects that deployment leaders need to assess the bottom line," says Doug Gorman, technical product manager for Companion. "Traditionally, these metrics are stored in an array of different applications, at various locations, which makes them very difficult to gather and provide to leaders."

Companion makes it easy to access this aggregated information by combining powerful quality tools like FMEA, value-stream mapping, and Monte Carlo simulation with a web-based dashboard that provides graphical summaries of a company's entire improvement program. As quality teams work and update their project files, those updates automatically roll up to the dashboard, without any additional action from project teams.

"The integration of project execution and reporting makes it easier for teams to complete projects while also giving visibility to stakeholders, making it easier for them to see exactly what's going on across all projects, or even just those projects affecting a certain part of the business," Gorman says.

Because teams use standardized roadmaps and tools, projects are completed consistently, and all tools and documents are conveniently managed in a single project file. "These tools allow everyone in the company to implement projects easily and efficiently," says Gorman.

Companion is quickly deployed and an entire organization can be up and running in a matter of days. Project elements, such as Roadmaps™ and templates, are easy to customize, ensuring teams follow their company's unique approach to continuous improvement.

More information about Companion and a free, fully-functional 30-day trial is available at www.minitab.com/products/companion/.

About Minitab Inc.

Minitab Inc. is the leading provider of statistical software for quality improvement worldwide. Thousands of companies in more than 100 countries trust Minitab. More than 4,000 colleges and universities use Minitab for teaching and research.

The company's products include:

Minitab ® 17, the leading statistical software used for quality improvement and statistics education.

Quality Trainer by Minitab ® , an e-learning course that teaches statistics and how to use Minitab Statistical Software.

Companion by Minitab®, software for executing and reporting on continuous improvement projects.

The company also provides services including training, statistical consulting and custom development.

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Minitab Inc. operates offices in Phoenix, Az.; Chicago, Ill.; Princeton, N.J.; the United Kingdom; France; Germany, and Australia; and has additional representatives throughout the world.

