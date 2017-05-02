New 'Connect with Cannabis' event series launches in Moncton May 12-14

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - More than just a tradeshow, the new Connect with Cannabis events are a Canada-wide series of educational events for people who want to learn more about cannabis, its products, its industry, and its medical applications. The first "Connect with Cannabis Show" will be held May 12-14 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Show creator, Dianne Smirl, wants to provide the forum for people to learn more about the medical uses of cannabis and the industry as a whole. "We want to connect patients with the people who can help them navigate this new avenue of treatment options," says Smirl. "But we also want to help the industry connect - from licensed producers to medical professionals to product manufacturers, retailers, and everyone in between. We want to cultivate community and information sharing."

The three-day event is targeting the new or relatively new medical consumers, particularly the large numbers of baby-boomers reaching an age where their medical needs are increasing, and who are open to trying alternatives to pharmaceuticals. The event will then travel to cities across Canada, including confirmed events in Halifax, Toronto, Quebec City, and Winnipeg. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to a local industry non-profit. In Moncton, the recipient will be the Maritimers Unite for Medical Marijuana organization.

Show Location

Moncton Coliseum Hall A - 377 Killam Drive, Moncton, NB

Show Dates & Times

Friday, May 12th 12pm to 7pm

Saturday, May 13th 10am to 6pm

Sunday, May 14th 10am to 4pm

Main Stage Educational Session Topics - Saturday, May 13th & Sunday, May 14th

The Changing Faces of Cannabis - Trends in Cannabis

Introduction to Medical Cannabis - Cooking with Cannabis Basics

