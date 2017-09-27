New craft brewery opens with brews, BBQ and DJ set by Ryan Cabrera

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - The grand opening of 14 Cannons Brewery and Showroom on October 7, 2017, features an 8 PM DJ set by double platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera. Opening acts include S12 The Voice's Jack Cassidy, Josh LaCount, Pirates of Panama, and a live set by indie rock trio The Caverns from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Entrance to the event from 12 PM to 11 PM is free* with email RSVP via Eventbrite.

(*while tickets last)

14 Cannons is a stunning new brewery in Westlake Village now serving craft beer to the public seven days a week. The state of the art showroom offers private tours and consulting on how to build a brewery. The facility is tucked away in a quiet industrial park and is a beautiful private event venue.

Built by the builder and owner of the Bachelor Mansion, Marshall Haraden and The Marshall Group, the brewery features award-winning head brewer, Nic Bortolin. 14 Cannons is an educational brewhouse that is reinventing the craft beer experience.

GRAND OPENING EVENT

Saturday, October 7th, Noon to 11 PM

RYAN CABRERA

Music lineup includes:

8 PM DJ set by Ryan Cabrera

with opening acoustic sets by:

Jack Cassidy

Josh LaCount

Pirates of Panama

Earlier in the day, from 3 – 6 PM, popular indie rock trio, The Caverns, will play a set.

14 Cannons will have a menu of craft beers flowing—including $5 Tyrannicide IPA pours—and Uncle Jimmy's BBQ truck grilling all day.

Craft beer lovers can RSVP for free entrance ticket with an email address here to enjoy a day of live music, games, and drafts of 14 Cannons flagship IPA, Tyrannicide for $5 pours.

WHERE: 14 CANNONS

31125 Via Colinas Suite 907

Westlake Village, CA 91362

DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2017

TIME: 12 PM TO 11 PM

COST: FREE (with RSVP via Eventbrite while tickets last)

RSVP: Eventbrite (free entrance tickets with email while tickets last)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-opening-celebration-tickets-37959740606

The brewery is introducing the brewery's flagship beer, Tyrannicide. On October 7, 2017, the brewery is offering $5 pours of the 14 Cannons flagship beer and IPA, Tyrannicide. The IPA is thrilling early tasters.

14 Cannons is serving up a flavorful menu of craft beers. Tossing aside all the rules, 14 Cannons is "All Craft No Compass."

Special thanks to Promenade PR and Entertainment Group and Guitar Center.

FLAGSHIP BEER: TYRANNICIDE IPA

Brewed with pure lupulin powder and double dry hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Ekuanot. Floral notes of citrus, passion fruit, melon, berry, papaya, and grapefruit candy overwhelm your palate.

7.5% ABV

53 IBUS

ABOUT 14 CANNONS

The name of the brewery traces back to roots of the owner and builder, Marshall Haraden. His great-great-great uncle was Jonathan Haraden, commander of the 1776 tyrant killing ship, Tyrannicide. The Tyrannicide had a 14 cannon brigantine on board and fought tyrants during the American Revolutionary War. From this patriotic lineage, the name of the brewery and flagship beer were born.

But the name is not the only part of the brewery with a story to tell. From the beautiful copper top bar to the tables, chairs, and hand-crafted wood hanging on the walls, 14 Cannons is constructed with recycled aged elements. The brewery and showroom have a past of their own and carry through on the founding theme of history.

The new craft beer haven is an operational brewery with a twist. Also a state of the art showroom, it's an educational showroom for guest brewers and future brewery owners.

The brewery soft opened almost three weeks ago (see brewery hours). The initial beer reviews from customers prove 14 Cannons award-winning brewer will continue making a splash in the craft beer industry.

For more information please visit, 14cannons.com.