New DataOps Book Is The First How-To Guide to Becoming a Data-Driven Enterprise

Get the inside story on how innovators such as eBay, LinkedIn, Twitter and Uber leveraged big data to drive their business

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - "Creating a Data-Driven Enterprise with DataOps," a new book published by O'Reilly Media and written specifically for data engineers and data architects, is now available online, with hardcover copies available May 24, 2017.

The book was authored by Ashish Thusoo and Joydeep Sen Sarma, who led the team that built the Facebook data infrastructure, the co-authors of Apache Hive and founders of Qubole. It is the first book to provide a how-to guide for building a modern data platform and fostering a data-driven culture, with chapters contributed by pioneering data architects from some of the world's most innovative companies, including eBay, LinkedIn, Twitter and Uber.

"While at Facebook, Joydeep and I saw firsthand the power of giving everyone in the organization access to data and the dramatic impact it had on driving growth and innovation," said Ashish Thusoo, co-founder and CEO of Qubole. "We wrote the book to help other data teams learn from our collective experiences so they can lead their organizations to a thriving future built on data-driven insights."

The book explains what is required to become a truly data-driven organization that adopts a self-service data culture. It covers the need for democratizing data to infrastructure, process and cultural considerations. It also outlines the stages of transformation that companies go through on their journey to become truly data-insights driven, along with the challenges characteristic of each stage in the model and strategies for getting to the next level. Finally, big data industry pioneers from eBay, LinkedIn, Twitter and Uber share their journeys, and Ashish and Joy share highlights from the Facebook transformation.

The book is available online. The authors and contributors to the DataOps book will also be presenting at the upcoming Data Platforms 2017 conference, which will take place on May 24 - 26, 2017, at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are limited -- click here to register today. The authors will be signing hardcopies of the book at the conference.

