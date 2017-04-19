New DU Recorder App Gives Vloggers Pro-Quality Screen Recording Features for Free

DU Recorder to offer 100 percent ad-free, professional screen recording and editing for YouTubers and other vloggers

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - DU Recorder, a powerful new screen recorder app from Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ : BIDU), has officially debuted for Android users in the U.S. The free app includes a full array of professional screen recording and editing features such as videogame recording, freehand drawing on videos, adding subtitles, adding background music and more. DU Recorder lets users easily share their videos with friends on a wide variety of social networks and websites including YouTube, Facebook, Google+, Twitter and others.

"People make the best videos when they're enjoying themselves, so we put user experience first. DU Recorder has a full set of professional editing features for free, and without any ads at all," said DU Recorder team leader Mr. Cailin Tang. "It lets you shoot and edit videos exactly the way you want, and share them with people all over the world through YouTube, Facebook and other popular platforms like WhatsApp and WeChat."

DU Recorder includes the following features:

Professional-grade video: Record video in 1080p at 60 frames per second

Completely ad-free: 100 percent ad-free, for a great user experience

Professional video editing: Pixelate, crop, rotate, cut, add subtitles and more

Add music: Unlicensed and free-to-use music from DU Recorder's database, plus music from your own library

On-screen drawing: Touch the screen to draw in freehand directly on your video

Picture-in-picture: Record yourself playing a game with your phone's front camera

Multiple languages: Supports more than 20 languages

DU Recorder was developed by Baidu, Inc., the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. It currently holds a user rating of 4.8 on Google Play. For more information and to download DU Recorder for free, click here.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. As a technology-based media company, Baidu aims to provide the best and most equitable way for people to find what they're looking for. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, Baidu provides an effective platform for businesses to reach potential customers. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.