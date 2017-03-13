New eBook: 75 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids -- By Celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese

Autumn Calabrese is the "creator of the hit workout and nutrition plan series 21 Day Fix" -- Shape Magazine

CALABASAS, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese releases her new eBook "75 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids." The book bridges the gap between kid-friendly and nutritious meals. It teaches parents how to create deceptively healthy, delicious lunches that kids will get excited about eating. Every meal in this book has a protein source, fruit, vegetable and a healthy snack -- staples in any child's lunch. Most important, the book provides variety, which is often a major challenge in meal preparation. By switching up fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and carbohydrates, the book ensures that meals pack a vast array of vitamins and minerals needed to maintain a healthy body.

"The CDC reports 20.5% of all 12 to 19-year-olds in America are overweight! In addition, 8.9% of 2 to 5-year-olds and 17.5% of 6 to 11-year-olds also struggle with childhood obesity. I knew I couldn't sit idly by and allow these numbers to rise without at least trying to give parents healthy lunch ideas for kids. After all, if you want an active, healthy, smart child, you need to feed them accordingly. With this goal in mind, I'm incredibly excited to release my all new eBook -- '75 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids.' As my Italian roots may indicate, I certainly love delicious food, but I also love providing my son and other children with the nutritious meals they need to live a healthy life -- this book is designed to give you both." -- Autumn Calabrese

"75 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids" is now available on autumncalabrese.com for just $9.95.

Autumn Calabrese is a celebrity trainer, bestselling author, and working mom. Autumn revolutionized the Beachbody® fitness model with her simple FIXATE™ approach to portion control. Her programs include 21 Day Fix®, 21 Day Fix EXTREME®, The Master's Hammer and Chisel™, Country Heat™, as well as her FIXATE™ cookbook which sold over 400,000 copies and her new FIXATE™ Cooking Show. In fact, 21 Day Fix® has been the #1 viewed workout on Beachbody on Demand for the past 2 years. Autumn's programs have sold over 3MM units combined. (NOTE: P90X HAS SOLD 4.3MM OVER 10+ YEARS)

Called one of "the top three diets on social media" and "nutritionally sound" by the Dr. Oz show, Autumn Calabrese is the creator of the FIXATE™ meal plan and cooking show. She is also the creator of the popular workouts 21 Day Fix, 21 Day Fix Extreme, and Country Heat. From NFL players to Shape, Popsugar, LA Parent, C Magazine, Daily Candy, and Muscle and Fitness magazine, people are buzzing about the results they see from Autumn's easy to follow programs.

