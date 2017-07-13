New EdgeWave Email Security and Archiving Offering Brings Much Needed Advanced Protection and Back Up for Office 365 Users

Company Launches Comprehensive Security Bundle To Address Security Gap in Office 365.

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - EdgeWave, Inc.®, a leading provider in cybersecurity and compliance, announced today a new cloud-based security service offering, bundled to provide comprehensive protection and back up for Microsoft Office 365 users. EdgeWave SecureUp is an integrated service designed to protect Office 365 users, addressing the most critical email security and archiving requirements.

"Millions of users have adopted Office 365 without considering the security and compliance limitations inherent in the solution," said Lou Ryan, CEO and Chairman. "With EdgeWave, customers get world-class email security plus a cutting-edge, feature-rich archiving solution to complement the gaps in Office 365."

Powerful, Comprehensive Email Security and Compliance Capabilities to Safeguard Office 365 Users

With the proliferation of Office 365, EdgeWave's cloud-based SecureUp bundle gives enterprises a robust, powerful security and information archiving solution that greatly improves protection against advanced, email-borne threats while keeping in mind compliance and litigation needs.

Core components are advanced email security, continuity, and archiving. Key highlights include:

Advanced Email Security - provides unrivaled email defense against internal and external threats such as spam, viruses, spyware, phishing schemes, identity theft, and other dangerous or offensive content. Our services include industry leading inbound/outbound spam and antivirus filtering, category based policy and automated seamless directory integration in a hosted SaaS solution that can be provisioned immediately, without having to install any hardware or software.

Business Continuity - provides an uninterrupted flow of your email stream in the case of unplanned or planned shutdown with 24x7 access to your email.

Secure Content Archive for Compliance and eDiscovery - gives enterprises a robust, powerful email archiving solution that reduces eDiscovery time, supports litigation and compliance needs, and complements MS Exchange and Office 365 with more advanced features via a single view in Outlook.

Highly Integrated Solution with MS Exchange and Office 365

EdgeWave SecureUp service bundle provides a highly integrated service for Office 365 that keeps enterprise email and files safe and compliant. With its email security features, it scans both inbound and outbound traffic for email threats. For archiving, both mail archive and journaling are available for Office 365. All emails and files can be easily accessed via MS Outlook client plug-in for a single, centralized view. Plus, document and list item archiving is available for MS SharePoint.

"Office 365 is becoming a critical tool for virtually every enterprise today," said Jozef Vegh, CEO and Founder at TECH-ARROW, an EdgeWave technology partner. "EdgeWave's strategy to bundle easy-to-use, best-of-breed technologies is the right approach to support businesses looking to protect themselves from more sophisticated cyber attacks at a reasonable price point."

In addition, EdgeWave protects enterprises against web borne threats with its EdgeWave iPrism Web Security solution.

To learn more about EdgeWave SecureUp for Office 365, visit: https://www.edgewave.com/solutions/office365/

About EdgeWave, Inc.

EdgeWave is a leader in cybersecurity and compliance, delivering innovative, effective and efficient email and web security protection for thousands of business and government organizations. Our mission is to mitigate the risks faced in the real world, and support organizations in reducing the cost and complexity of protecting against today's fast-changing security and risk environment.

For more information, please visit EdgeWave online at https://www.edgewave.com or follow us on:

