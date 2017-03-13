New Elsevier Book Addresses Challenges of Microbial Drug Resistance

One of five new microtechnology and nanotechnology titles illustrates how functionalized nanomaterials are used to manage microbial infection

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of Functionalized Nanomaterials for the Management of Microbial Infection: A Strategy to Address Microbial Drug Resistance edited by Rabah Boukherroub, Sabine Szunerits and Djamel Drider. The new book provides readers with backgrounds in nanotechnology, chemistry and materials science an understanding of the main issues concerning microbial drug resistance and its challenges. Elsevier also announced the publication of four additional microtechnology and nanotechnology books.

Functionalized Nanomaterials for the Management of Microbial Infection features real-life case studies that illustrate how functionalized nanomaterials are used to manage microbial infection. It provides the information that readers need to integrate antibacterial nanoparticles into future treatments. Topics addressed in the book include the role of the food chain in the spread of antimicrobial resistance; penetrating the bacterial biofilm; metal nanoparticles for microbial infection; lipid-based nanopharmaceuticals in antimicrobial therapy; and graphene-microbial interactions.

Learn more about resistance to antibiotics and antimicrobial peptides in this sample chapter.

Dr. Rabah Boukherroub is a director of research at the CNRS at the Institute of Electronics, Microelectronics and Nanotechnology, University of Lille, France. His research interests are in the areas of synthesis of functional nanomaterials, surface chemistry, and photophysics of semiconductor/metal nanostructures, with emphasis on biosensors, drug delivery, and development of new tools for studying molecular dynamics in vivo. Dr, Boukherroub is a co-author of more than 370 research publications and has written 27 book chapters in subjects related to nanotechnology, materials chemistry and biosensors. He has nine patents or patents pending.

Dr. Sabine Szunerits has been a professor in chemistry at the University of Lille since 2009, and was nominated in 2011 as member of the "Institut universitaire de France" (IUF). Her current research is focused in the area of material science with emphasis on the development of novel analytical platforms and interfaces for the study of affinity binding events, and in the modification of nanostructures (diamond particles, magnetic particles, nanographene) for biomedical applications. Dr. Szunerits is the co-author of more than 230 research publications, has written several book chapters and holds six patents.

Dr. Djamel Drider is full professor of microbiology at University of Lille. He earned his PhD from Montpellier School of Agriculture and completed his postdoctoral training at Centro de Investigaciones Biologicas (Madrid, Spain) and Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University (USA). Dr. Drider was previously an associate professor at Nantes-Atlantic National College of Veterinary Medicine, Food Science and Engineering in France. His research is dedicated primarily to antimicrobial peptides, specifically those produced by lactic acid bacteria (bacteriocins).

The five new microtechnology and nanotechnology titles are:

In order to meet content needs in microtechnology and nanotechnology, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of microtechnologists and nanotechnologists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

Note for Editors

E-book review copies of the new books are available to credentialed journalists upon request. Contact Jelena Baras at sciencereviewcopies@elsevier.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/11/11G132851/Images/Func_Nanomats_for_Mgmt_of_Micro_Infec_cover-a1dba77cffa99d0cb7343526f93206c3.jpg