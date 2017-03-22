New Elsevier Book Discusses Applied Protocols for Forensic Investigations and the Role of Investigators

Overview of major subjects related to forensic inquiry and evidence examination provided in one of six new forensic science titles

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Forensic Investigations: An Introduction by Brent E. Turvey and Stan Crowder. Using cases from the authors' extensive files, it provides an overview of major subjects related to forensic inquiry and evidence examination. The book will prepare criminal justice and criminology students in forensic programs for more specialized courses and provide a valuable resource to newly employed forensic practitioners. Elsevier also announced the publication of five additional forensic science books.

Forensic Investigations: An Introduction addresses the accumulated myths and misconceptions regarding forensic investigators and the subsequent forensic investigations they help to conduct. It helps readers understand the role of the forensic investigator; the nature and variety of forensic investigations that take place in the justice system; and the mechanisms by which such investigations become worthy as evidence in court.

Learn more about crime scene investigation and analysis in this sample chapter.

Dr. Turvey is a full partner, forensic scientist, criminal profiler and instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an adjunct professor of justice studies at Oklahoma City University. He has consulted with many agencies, attorneys and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides and serial/multiple rape/death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. Dr. Turvey has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology and crime reconstruction. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University (OR) in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. Dr. Turvey earned a Master of Science degree in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven (CT) and a Ph.D. in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia. He has authored or coauthored five additional forensic science books (some multiple editions) for Elsevier.

Dr. Crowder is an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology at Kennesaw State University (GA), and is an expert in criminal investigations involving serial killers, serial offenders and the resolution of cold homicide cases, and ethics. He was recently elected president of the Academy of Behavioral Profiling, an association of practitioners and scholars dedicated to the application of evidence-based criminal profiling techniques in investigations and legal proceedings. Dr. Crowder has published in academic journals and contributed a chapter in Elsevier's Forensic Criminology.

The six new forensic science titles are:

In order to meet content needs in forensic science, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of forensic scientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

