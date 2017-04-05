New Elsevier Book Examines Complex Mechanisms Relating to Cardiac Diseases from Pathophysiological and Clinical Viewpoints

"The Heart in Rheumatic, Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases" resulted from a global collaboration of more than 150 distinguished scientists

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of The Heart in Rheumatic, Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases: Pathophysiology, Clinical Aspects and Therapeutic Approaches, edited by Udi Nussinovitch. A state-of-the-art collection of current information regarding medical cardiac complications of prevalent rheumatic, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, the book resulted from an extended coordinated collaboration of 154 distinguished scientists from 31 countries around the globe. Elsevier also announced the publication of another cardiology book.

The Heart in Rheumatic, Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases focuses on aspects of pathophysiological processes, clinical presentations, screening tests, prognostic implications and novel therapeutic approaches. It presents up-to-date 'level of evidence' and 'strengths of recommendations' for suggested therapies, and reviews all randomized clinical trials, meta-analyses and other supporting published clinical findings.

Learn more about the pathophysiology of autoimmunity in this sample chapter.

Dr Nussinovitch carries out his clinical work at the Rambam Healthcare Campus, a tertiary medical facility and leading referral center in northern Israel, academically affiliated to the Technion Institute of Technology, Israel. He has dedicated his research primarily to cardiac autoimmunity and autoinflammation, cardiac manifestations of systemic diseases, cell- and gene-based cardiac therapies, and the modulation of the cardiac electrophysiologic substrate for therapeutic purposes. Dr. Nussinovitch has published articles in leading rheumatologic and cardiovascular journals, as well as several chapters in scientific textbooks, mostly dealing with cardiac autoimmunity. He has received multiple awards and serves as a reviewer for prestigious rheumatologic and cardiac journals.

The two new cardiology titles are:

In order to meet content needs in cardiology, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of cardiologists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

