New Elsevier Book Features Latest Innovations in Applying Epigenetics in Laboratories and Clinics

"Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic" promotes cross-disciplinary communication between medical sub-specialties

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic, edited by Jeffrey Laurence. One of three new regenerative medicine titles, the book concentrates on the latest knowledge, laboratory technique and experimental approaches used by translational research leaders in this field. Promoting cross-disciplinary communication between medical sub-specialties, it emphasizes recent innovations, critical barriers to progress, and the new tools being used to overcome them.

Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic organizes epigenetics into disease treatment areas with a major focus on oncology, and with broad coverage of pervasive treatment categories such as diabetes, as well as 'diseases of modernity' -- including pharmacological addiction, dementia and aging. The book also identifies specific areas of research that require additional study to advance the field as a whole.

Learn more about "Prospective Epigenetic Paradigms and Models for Cellular Senescence and Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition in Organismal Development and Aging" in this sample chapter.

Pioneering HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Jeffrey Laurence is a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. He also is pursuing research in the pathophysiology of cardiovascular and skeletal abnormalities linked to HIV disease and its therapies at Weill Cornell. Dr Laurence is editor-in-chief of the journal "Translational Medicine," which Elsevier co-publishes with the Central Society for Clinical and Translational Research (CSCTR).

The three new regenerative medicine titles are:

Translating Epigenetics to the Clinic, edited by Jeffrey Laurence



Biology and Engineering of Stem Cell Niches, edited by Ajaykumar Vishwakarma and Jeffrey Karp



Bioprinting: Techniques and Risks for Regenerative Medicine by Maika G. Mitchell

In order to meet content needs in regenerative medicine, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of researchers and clinicians, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

