New Elsevier Book Presents Broad Range of Cardiovascular Applications for Plastics in Medical Devices

One of five new plastics and polymers titles enables designers to improve device performance and comply with regulations

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications by Ajay Padsalgikar. The book enables designers of new cardiovascular medical devices to make decisions about the kind of plastics needed to manufacture each device by explaining the property requirements of various applications in this area, including artificial valves, lead insulation, balloons and vascular grafts. Elsevier also announced the publication of four additional plastics and polymers books.

Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications describes which materials can be used for each application, and why each is appropriate, leading to the design of better tools and processes. It allows designers to improve device performance and comply with regulations by selecting the best material for each application.

Learn more about specialty plastics in this sample chapter.

Dr. Ajay Padsalgikar is a chief scientist at St. Jude Medical, one of world's leading companies in the manufacture of cardiovascular devices. He has spent the last 18 years working in the field of plastics and polyurethanes, 12 of which have been in the field of medical plastics. Dr. Padsalgikar has extensive experience in the application of polymers in the manufacture of medical devices in the cardiovascular field. As Chief Scientific Officer at AorTech Biomaterials, he worked with various medical device manufacturers in the cardiovascular space, obtaining a first-hand feel of the devices and the important properties of plastics necessary to fulfil the requirements of the application. Dr. Padsalgikar has a Ph.D. in polymer science from Clemson University, SC.

The five new plastics and polymers titles are:

In order to meet content needs in plastics and polymers, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of plastics and polymers engineers and researchers, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

