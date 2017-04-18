New Elsevier Reference Reveals Modern Technologies for Nanoencapsulation of Bioactive Compounds in the Food and Nutraceutical Industries

Timely book is one of four new nutrition titles published by Elsevier

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Nanoencapsulation Technologies for the Food and Nutraceutical Industries by Seid Mahdi Jafari. One of four new nutrition titles, the book is ideal for food and neutraceutical researchers and industry personnel who want to learn more about basic concepts and recent developments in nanotechnology research.

Nanoencapsulation Technologies for the Food and Nutraceutical Industries looks at important modern technologies, including biopolymer based nano-particle formation techniques, formulation based processes, such as nano-liposomes and nano-emulsions, process based nano-encapsulation, like electro-spinning and nano-spray drying, natural nano-carrier based processes, such as casein and starch nano-particles, and other recent advances.

Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari is an associate professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering at the University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources in Gorgan, Iran. He received his Ph.D. degree in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia in 2006. Dr. Jafari has been working on the micro/nano-encapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He has published more than 40 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and is the author of the book, Encapsulation of Nano-Emulsions by Spray Drying.

Learn more about innovations in nutraceutical and functional food component processing in this article by Charis Galanakis, editor of another new nutrition title, Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques.

The four new nutrition titles are:

In order to meet content needs in nutrition, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of nutritionists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

