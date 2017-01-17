New Energy-Efficient and Affordable Housing Opened in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have invested $400,000 in the development of a nine-unit affordable housing development in the Yarmouth area, using innovative building technologies that provide energy savings of up to 80%. The Hebron Heights project consists of eight one-bedroom plus den units and a one-bedroom unit for low income seniors, individuals or families. Funding was made possible through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Communications Nova Scotia, attended the official opening today.

Quick facts:

Hebron Heights is a social housing project built in 2016 that has been retrofitted using passive housing technologies. It is estimated to consume at least 80% less energy than a standard multi-unit building refurbished to National Building Code standards.

The project is part of the social housing portfolio owned by the Province of Nova Scotia and will be operated by the Western Regional Housing Authority

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Nova Scotia and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." - Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova

"We're pleased to work with our federal partner to be able to repurpose the Hebron Residential Centre into new affordable homes for the people in our community, including seniors and persons with disabilities. By using energy-efficient passive house design, this project is another example of our commitment to building a sustainable environment, and providing more affordable housing for Nova Scotians." - Zack Churchill, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Communications Nova Scotia

Associated links:

Stay connected:

