New Executive Chef Cooks Up Excitement at Delta Hotels Edmonton South Conference Centre

Meet Chef Rabih Hyar While Planning Your Next Event at the Meetings, Weddings and Restaurant Showcase

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - At Delta Hotels Edmonton South Conference Centre, sophistication is something to savour -- sometimes literally. This contemporary South Edmonton hotel recently welcomed Executive Chef Rabih Hyar to its team and will throw the spotlight on both his culinary prowess and the latest event trends during its Meetings, Weddings and Restaurants Showcase on April 12, 2017.

Chef Hyar brings with him experience in kitchens from around the world. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of Lebanon, Chef Hyar began working in luxury hotels. This experience led him to positions like Chef de Partie at the Fairmont hotel in Dubai and the Sous Chef at the popular Poppy Brasserie, which served more than 1,500 meals a day during peak season.

In addition to supervising a Four Diamond kitchen and other acclaimed restaurants like Walliser Stube, Chef Hyar is acquainted with this challenges and rewards of working in independent restaurants. In 2012, he led the opening team at Chop Steakhouse Edmonton Downtown where he managed 30 staff and $120,000 per week in food sales.

Such diversified experience fits in nicely at Delta Hotels Edmonton South Conference Centre. Visitors can see -- and taste -- why when they dine at 4404 Restaurant, the hotel's South Edmonton restaurant specialising in traditional Canadian cuisine, or when they attend an event held within the hotel's 25,820 sq. ft. of sophisticated event space.

Offering yet one more opportunity to get acquainted with Chef Hyar's refined culinary talent is the hotel's annual open house, known as the Meetings, Weddings and Restaurants Showcase, on April 12, 2017.

Attendees of the showcase will be able to meet Chef Hyar, indulge in a variety of bites and sips and observe some of the latest event trends on display in Aurora Lounge, the hotel lobby and the property's premier event space, The Top of the Inn, which boasts a starlit ceiling and panoramic city views.

Pragmatic details will also be on offer. Visitors can chat with teams specialising in meetings, weddings, events and audiovisual information. Those interested in planning an event will also appreciate learning about best-in-market promotions and meeting some of the hotel's affiliated vendors.

Located just 15 miles from Edmonton International Airport, the hotel boasts a convenient Edmonton location, sleek accommodation and attractive meeting rooms with natural light and state-of-the-art technology.

Learn more about the showcase online, or reserve your place by contacting the Catering and Events team at rosemarie.hyar@deltahotels.com.

About the Delta Hotels Edmonton South Conference Centre

