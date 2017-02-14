New Florida Alimony Bill Heads to Committee

National Parents Organization Supports 'Balanced Compromise' Proposal

TALLAHASSEE, FL--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - National Parents Organization supports Florida's recently introduced alimony legislation and encourages lawmakers to act in the best interest of families and swiftly move the proposal into law.

The active Florida alimony proposal -- filed as Senate Bill 412 and House Bill 283 -- is similar to bills in past years in that it essentially eliminates permanent alimony. However, unlike the alimony and shared parenting bill vetoed by Gov. Rick Scott last year, the bill focuses solely on the alimony issue.

"The concept of permanent alimony is outdated in today's society -- alimony recipients must take some responsibility to earn a living after divorce in this day and age," said Alan Frisher, Chair of National Parents Organization of Florida. "This welcome change would provide predictability and consistency for all, plus, divorcing spouses could settle their financial differences out of court versus spending countless dollars on wasteful litigation."

The proposal allows judges to order an alimony term between 25 percent to 75 percent the length of the marriage. Additionally, the bill calls for a reduction or termination of alimony when the payer retires.

The bill sits with the Florida House Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee, and committee Chair Heather Fitzenhagen will soon decide whether the committee hears the bill.

"While Rep. Fitzenhagen has opposed alimony reform in the past, we encourage her to act in the best interests of the families of Florida and allow this bill to be heard. This proposal is a major step in the right direction toward a balanced compromise and less litigation, and we look forward to working with Rep. Fitzenhagen soon to move this legislation forward," Frisher said.

ABOUT NATIONAL PARENTS ORGANIZATION

National Parents Organization, a charitable and educational 501 (c)(3) organization, seeks better lives for children through family law reform that establishes equal rights and responsibilities for fathers and mothers after divorce or separation. The organization is focused on promoting shared parenting and preserving a child's strong bond with both parents, which is critically important to their emotional, mental, and physical health. In 2014, National Parents Organization released the Shared Parenting Report Card, the first study to rank the states on child custody laws. Visit the National Parents Organization website at www.nationalparentsorganization.org.