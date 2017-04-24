New for OSCON 2017: Tensorflow Day and Infrastructure Boot Camp

Just-added events cover two current hot technologies

SEBASTOPOL, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - O'Reilly Media announces the addition of TensorFlow Day and Infrastructure Boot Camp to OSCON, the O'Reilly Open Source Convention, May 8-11, 2017, at the Austin Convention Center.

"Open source continues to be a catalyst for innovation. Machine learning and containers are two of the most exciting current examples, and we've added two special new events, TensorFlow Day and Infrastructure Boot Camp, that give OSCON attendees a great way to get right to work using these important new technologies," says Rachel Roumeliotis, who chairs OSCON along with Microsoft's Scott Hanselman and Google's Kelsey Hightower.

Designed and presented by Google's Amy Unruh and Yufeng Gu, TensorFlow Day is an intense introduction to Google's powerful, flexible, and popular open source library for machine learning. Kicking off with a keynote on the state and future of TensorFlow, the day includes lots of demos that show the incredible range and impact of machine and deep learning, powered by TensorFlow.

Infrastructure Boot Camp is a four-day immersion in the key technologies of modern, cloud-based infrastructure containers, Docker, and Kubernetes. Software developers and devops engineers will learn how to deliver efficiency and innovation with continuous integration via the cloud from expert practitioners from Google, Cloudera, Netflix, Docker, and other leading companies.

With over 25 workshops and hundreds of sessions across four days, OSCON is the one place that engineers and technology decision-makers can discover the latest tools and technologies, get in-depth training in crucial languages, frameworks, and best practices, and survey the entire range of open source applications.

