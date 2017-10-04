New from Google: The Pixelbook; More Info at B&H Photo

Computer News: Google has released the Pixelbook, its own version of the Chromebook, with an Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 processor, a 12.3" 2400 x 1600 multi-touch display, and more

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Shopping for a simple, user-friendly laptop? How about Google's own take on its beloved Chromebook -- the Pixelbook? Built with your choice of an Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 processor, an expansive 12.3" 2400 x 1600 multi-touch display that also supports the Pixelbook Pen, and an adaptive 2-in-1 design, the Pixelbook is ready for both work and play. It's also the first Chromebook with Google Assistant built in, so you can press its dedicated hotkey or simply say, "OK, Google" to get the help you need. And of course, you'll have the reliability and convenience of Chrome OS, thanks to auto updates and Google apps.

Currently, the Pixelbook is available in three configurations with varying processors, RAM, and storage space. You'll have a choice between a Core i5 or Core i7 processor, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and a 128/256/512GB NVMe SSD. Completing the system is 802.11ac dual-band connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, a 1MP webcam, and a backlit keyboard.

Google 128GB 12.3" Pixelbook Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1364588-REG/google_12_3_pixelbook_multi_touch_2_in_1.html

1.2 GHz Intel Core i5-7Y57 Dual-Core

8GB RAM | 128GB NVMe SSD

12.3" 2400 x 1600 Touchscreen

Integrated Intel HD 615 Graphics

802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

Aluminum Unibody & Gorilla Glass

Chrome OS

Google 256GB 12.3" Pixelbook Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1365616-REG/google_ga00123_us_12_3_pixelbook_multitouch_2in1.html

1.2 GHZ Intel Core i5-7Y57 Dual-Core

8GB RAM | 256GB NVMe SSD

12.3" 2400 x 1600 Touchscreen

Integrated Intel HD 615 Graphics

802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

Aluminum Unibody & Gorilla Glass

Chrome OS

Google 12.3" Pixelbook Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook (Silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1365617-REG/google_ga00124_us_12_3_pixelbook_multitouch_2in1.html

1.3 GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75 Dual-Core

16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD

12.3" 2400 x 1600 Touchscreen

Integrated Intel HD 615 Graphics

802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

Aluminum Unibody & Gorilla Glass

Chrome OS

