New Frost & Sullivan Research Underscores Critical Role of Cybersecurity in Development of the Industrial Internet

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - "Cyber Security in the Era of Industrial IoT," a new white paper published by Frost & Sullivan today, reflects the growing needs and complexity of cyber security in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The white paper defines the need for cybersecurity to enable the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) and overcome the gap between safety and security that currently exists in industrial processes.

"Industrial cyber security combines the principles of safety from the OT environment and the ideals of security from the IT environment," notes Karthik Sundaram, Frost & Sullivan Industrial IoT Programme Manager. "A lack of clarity in this aspect has made it difficult for end users to understand and identify security as a critical issue that needs systematic investment."

The IoT is beginning to pervade all areas of industrial operation, necessitating a more rigorous and robust approach to cyber security. A considerable portion of the analysis is devoted to articulating and exploring cyber security approaches that industrial customers need to establish within their operating environments, including a deep dive into the concept of "defense-in-depth" and its implications for a converged IT-OT environment in the future.

The prime objective of this research is to emphasize clearly why the industry needs to move beyond discussions and approach industrial cyber security as an essential and undeniable condition for a connected enterprise. To access the white paper, please visit: http://info.bayshorenetworks.com/cybersecurity-in-the-era-of-industrial-iot

Supporting Resources

For more information about Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation & Process Control practice, please visit: https://goo.gl/AcgLzO

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Bayshore Networks, Inc.

Bayshore Networks® is the cybersecurity leader for the Industrial Internet of Things. The Company's award-winning IT/OT Gateway™ unlocks the power of the Industrial Internet by providing enterprises with unprecedented control and visibility into their Operational Technology infrastructure while safely and securely protecting industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers. For more information, visit www.BayshoreNetworks.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130826/Images/Frost_Cyber_Security_IIoT-b4c0c3a3d4488e6b8a51d05ffa557e4a.jpg