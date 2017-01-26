New GDW Separator Machine a Hit at Montreal Powder & Bulk Solids Show

Gerard Daniel Worldwide (GDW), a world leader in high-quality wire mesh, screening and separating products manufacturing and distribution, reports that their new Vibratory Screening Machine and other GDW separator products on display at the recent 2016 Montreal Powder & Bulk Solids Show Trade Show garnered high interest with attendees.

HANOVER, PA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Gerard Daniel Worldwide (GDW) a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial wire cloth, screening, and separator products, is pleased to report that the GDW Separator Products Division's (www.separatorscreens.com) booth at last month's Powder & Bulk Solids Trade Show (PBS) in Montreal was a great success. Scott Miller, Business Unit Manager at Gerard Daniel Worldwide, confirms that trade show attendees who visited the GDW booth were particularly interested in the company's newest 30-inch separator machine model which garnered much attention throughout the show, as did several other GDW separator and screening products that were on display.

The new Gerard Daniel Worldwide 30-inch separator machine featured at the Powder & Bulk Solids Trade Show is a state-of-the-art, high-performance separator and screening machine that is engineered to take on the most demanding processing applications. Designed and manufactured in North America by Gerard Daniel Worldwide, is rugged and built to last. This state of the art vibratory machine is engineered with maintenance friendly features to shorten lead times and minimize downtimes. It is designed to be easily adapted to process different materials and can be customized to suit any application with a full range of available parts and add-ons such as connection sleeves, machine stands, perforated plates, extended spouts, and slider trays. A three-year warranty backs the motor on the 30-inch GDW separator machine.

The Powder and Bulk Solids Montreal Trade Show, part of the annual Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo, was held this year at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec on November 30th and December 1st. The targeted audience for PBS Montreal is advanced manufacturing professionals from the automotive, fabrication, repair and maintenance, packaging materials, and manufacturing industries. It's a trade show for manufacturing sector managers who want an insider's look at the latest industry products and developments, source new technologies, or upgrade their operations. The show gives attendees the opportunity to see the latest technologies and meet with suppliers offering products, technologies, or services that can help them to improve product quality and maximize manufacturing efficiencies.

"We are very happy with how well the new GDW vibratory screening machine was received at the Montreal Powder & Bulk Solids Show. Along with the new 30-inch separator machine, the Gerard Daniel Worldwide Separator Products Division's booth at PBS Montreal displayed a wide selection of parts and accessories for GDW machines and other OEM, as well as replacement screens for all types of separator machines. The show was the ideal venue to showcase GDW's line of separator products, meet our customers, and speak one on one with hundreds of people in the manufacturing industries. We look forward to participating in next year's PBS Montreal," explains Miller.

About Gerard Daniel Worldwide: A leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality wire mesh products, Gerard Daniel Worldwide is the largest distributor of wire-base products in the world. Since 1951, Gerard Daniel Worldwide has served the automotive, aerospace, filtration, food, architectural, security and electronics industries, supplying standard and customized solutions for woven and welded meshes, among other products. The Gerard Daniel Worldwide Separator Products Division is a one-stop shop for separator screen products. They offer premium separator screens of all types, shaker accessories, and shifter machines. To learn more about Gerard Daniel screening and separating products, please visit www.separatorscreens.com, or call 1-888-331-3031.