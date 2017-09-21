New Genie Nano Cameras Built Around Sony's 1/3" CMOS Image Sensors

CMOS drop-in replacements for discontinued CCD models also bring 7x increase in frame rate

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Teledyne DALSA ( NYSE : TDY), a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision technology, today introduced two new models in its high-value, versatile high speed Genie Nano Camera Series. Spearheaded by the latest IMX273 sensors from the Sony Pregius CMOS family, these new Genie Nanos are designed around 1/3" CMOS image sensors that replace Sony's soon-to-be discontinued CCD sensors. The new models are offered in 1.6 MP (1456 x 1088) resolution with a GigE Vision interface in either color or monochrome.

The Nano 1.6 MP models will be followed by two new additional 1/3" VGA Nano models to replace the ICX424 CCD-based cameras in Q4 2017. The new cameras are drop-in replacements for the original CCD-based models, at the same low cost but with a frame rate almost seven times faster -- up to 160 fps in 1.6 MP and up to 400 fps in VGA.

The IMX273-based models feature a full frame electronic global shutter and a 3.45 µm pixel. Customers can expect high image quality, high resolution, and high-speed performance without distortion, and even faster throughput with Teledyne's award-winning TurboDrive technology.

The Genie Nano series take full advantage of the Sapera™ LT Software Development Kit (SDK) and our Linux GigE-V Framework for embedded vision systems as well as our field proven Trigger-to-Image-Reliability™ framework for full system-level monitoring, control, and diagnostics from image capture through transfer to host memory.

Key Features:

TurboDrive for fast frame rates and full image quality

Full frame electronic global shutter function

Small footprint / light weight: 21.2 mm x 29 mm x 44 mm/ 47g

Wide temperature range (-20 to 60°C) for imaging in harsh environments

Genie Nano cameras feature a robust design backed by a 3-year warranty. Please visit the Genie Nano product page for more information.

Cameras are available now for sampling, with production in Q4 2017. For sales enquiries, contact your local distributor or visit our contact page. For full resolution images, visit our online media kit.

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSAis an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/20/11G145705/Images/Genie_Nano_grouping4b2017-71fab00cf18886e1bc1adca59be15469.jpg