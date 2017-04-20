The New Gold Standards of IRT Delivery for Clinical Trials, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - In a live presentation, Grant Dietrich, industry expert and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at YPrime will discuss how emerging IRT system functionality goes beyond management of patient randomization and drug supply.

New-generation IRT systems can expedite go-live timeline, provide more sponsor control, and offer full visibility into the whole project lifecycle. The combined impact of these new features offers significantly more efficiencies, cost and time savings and reduced clinical trial risk.

Discussion topics include:

Agile development approaches

Fully configurable systems and associated benefits

New methods of materials management

The benefits of unified eClinical management system

Join Grant Dietrich on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: The New Gold Standards of IRT Delivery for Clinical Trials

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit: http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit: http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136308/Images/YP_Logo-6f9d96fec85fae9f95a7b9cef8362e18.jpg