New Google Home Mini and Google Home Maxi; Pre-Order at B&H Photo Video

Home Entertainment News: Google has released two new models of virtual assistants to organize your life and your multimedia

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Google's new generation of virtual assistants has arrived, with two models that will fit into nearly any home setting. The Google Home Mini, available in Chalk and Charcoal, has all the hands-free features you already love about the original Google Home, but in a smaller form factor -- just 3.86" wide and 1.65" tall. While small in size, it closely resembles the original Google Home, minus the touch-surface controls. With far-field voice recognition technology, you can talk to Google from across the room, adjust your schedule, and even control your multimedia and compatible smart home devices with the Google Assistant.

Google Home Mini

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1364342-REG/google_home_mini.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1364563-REG/google_home_mini_charcoal.html

Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology

Multi-User Capability

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity

Chromecast & Chromecast Audio built-in

1x 1.58" Driver for 360° Sound

Works with the Google Assistant

Compact Design at 3.86" Wide, 1.65" High

A 1.86" driver provides audio for media playback, with support for popular file formats like MP3, WAV, FLAC, and more, via Chromecast and Chromecast Audio built in. The system can recognize up to six different voices and provides personalized responses for each. The Google Home Mini supports Android 4.2 and higher and iOS 9.1 and higher, and offers dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi connectivity.

On the larger side of the Google Home spectrum is the Google Home Max. Also available in Chalk or Charcoal, the Max is more music-oriented, with two 4.5" woofers for improved bass over its little brothers, and two 0.7" tweeters to round out the sound. With its larger drivers come a larger footprint, 13.2 x 7.4 x 6" overall, and it can stand on either end to help save space. Powered by the Google Assistant, the Google Home Max will provide all the same functionality as the rest of its family.

Google Home Max Features

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1365570-REG/google_home_max_chalk.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1365571-REG/google_home_max_charcoal.html

Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology

1/8" Audio In

Bluetooth & Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity

2x 4.5" High-Excursion Woofers

2x 0.7" Tweeters

Works with the Google Assistant

Can Stand on Either End

About B&H Photo

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.