New Hampshire Judicial Branch Selects FirstLight as Key Internet and Data Center Provider

Court System Praises FirstLight for Exceptional Service Record and Offering Customized Solutions to Address Growing Network Requirements

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - FirstLight, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in the Northeast, announced today that the New Hampshire Judicial Branch has selected FirstLight to provide Internet and data center services for its system of 82 courts in 38 locations throughout the state. The New Hampshire Judicial Branch locations include supreme, superior, district, family and probate courts, from where IT services are provided to approximately 700 employees in total.

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch selected FirstLight due to its wide-ranging experience in providing connectivity and data center services to other government agencies throughout its footprint. FirstLight's proven track record of facilitating seamless interconnection with other carriers was also an appealing factor to the court system.

FirstLight's Manchester, NH data center provides the New Hampshire Judicial Branch with enterprise-class security and disaster recovery for the continuity of its mission-critical operations and support of its cloud-based applications. The data center's close proximity to their offices is also an advantage, as technicians from both organizations are able to collaborate in order to ensure maximum reliability, uptime and security.

The court system also relies on FirstLight for connectivity of all courts to its central enterprise software systems and e-government applications, along with scalable, high-speed Internet services.

"We chose FirstLight for its established, locally-based data center, which is within easy reach of our technicians. The facility provides best-in-class security, power generation, power backup and server room cooling capability," stated Matthew Seaton, Chief Information Officer for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch. "FirstLight has continually provided prompt, professional support and competitively priced services. We are currently going through an extensive network redesign which includes substantial additions to our network topology, and FirstLight has been a key partner every step of the way."

"FirstLight is honored to serve the New Hampshire Judicial branch to meet its unique needs and assist in its network growth," commented Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Security and uptime are key concerns for government organizations, and we provide comprehensive, reliable solutions that ensure their mission-critical applications are not compromised."

