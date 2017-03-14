CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - American Greetings consistently introduces new card collections to help consumers brighten birthdays for loved ones, and now the 111-year-old greeting card company has put a more literal spin on brightening someone's day. The brand-new Happy Tails™ line of birthday cards marks the first time that solar technology has been incorporated into an American Greetings card.

Wanna have a tail-waggin' good time? Then you'll love Happy Tails! These innovative new cards feature adorable animals with fun tails that sway from side to side like magic! Each card is powered by a solar cell on top. As long as these cute little critters are under a light (natural sunlight or any well-lit area), they keep wagging and wagging -- no batteries required! With playful illustrations and light-hearted wishes, Happy Tails will really move you. Designs in this lively collection include a cuddly kitty, a partying pup, a super-cool monkey and a fashionista feline.

"Not only does the Happy Tails collection offer amusing animals and sincere messages, but the solar power is a dynamic new technology for greeting cards," said Carol Miller, vice president of corporate innovation at American Greetings. "This combination of excellent content and exciting innovation makes for memorable cards that will remind the recipient of their birthday fun long after the big day."

As an industry leader in greeting card inventions, American Greetings has introduced more than 150 new greeting card formats under the Inventions™ brand, offering the ultimate selection of exciting, new-to-the-world ways to celebrate birthdays and other happy occasions. Incorporating brand-new twists on technology in cards with carefully written copy and celebratory artwork, the combined effect is the perfect selection of greeting cards that are sure to surprise and delight any recipient. Continue the fun and spread the wow factor of our dynamic greeting card innovations by sharing your pictures, videos and messages on social platforms with the hashtag #BestCardEver.

Consumers can find Happy Tails™ cards, in addition to a great selection of inspiring cards from American Greetings, at participating drug chains, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, as well as in American Greetings and Carlton Cards retail stores. Those who enjoy sending ecards can share American Greetings cards online from www.americangreetings.com.

