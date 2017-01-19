New Hip Hop Dance Project Aims to Reduce Symptoms of Trauma in Youth Who have Experienced Abuse or Violence

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Today, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) and Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin announce Federal funding for a new project called Sole Expression: Trauma-Informed Dance Intervention for Youth Who Have Experienced Child Abuse and/or Domestic Violence.

Over the five-year term of this project, Boost CYAC, Ryerson University's Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing and School of Child and Youth Care, UNITY Charity and the Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka will collaboratively develop, implement and evaluate a trauma-informed dance intervention that is innovative and creative. This program will promote healing and well-being for youth (ages 12-17 years) who have experienced child abuse and/or domestic violence and are on a waitlist for service. Through this project, male and female youth will participate in dance programs that utilize hip-hop dance as a vehicle to reduce trauma symptoms.

"I am pleased to be here today to help Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre announce the Sole Expression project," noted Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin. "As a community, we must work together to support our children and youth, particularly in the face of adversity. The creativity and collaboration of this exciting program demonstrates the commitment that all of the organizations involved have to helping our youth."

"Sole Expression is an innovative way to promote healing and well-being for youth who have experienced child abuse and/or domestic violence," said Boost CYAC President & CEO, Karyn Kennedy. "We know that individuals react differently to traumatic events and that traditional therapy methods are not always effective for all youth. We are very excited to launch this program and offer a creative approach to reducing trauma symptoms for young people."

The project aims to address two issues facing young victims of violence. Timely access to effective trauma-informed interventions is limited; young people often face long wait lists for service. Also, traditional counselling methods are not always effective for all youth, making it necessary to identify and evaluate alternative interventions for engaging youth participants.

About Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre

Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC) provides a creative community response to child abuse investigations. A partnership among community and government agencies, it brings together all professionals involved in child abuse cases under one roof, for a coordinated, interdisciplinary response to child abuse victims in Toronto. Boost CYAC also offers a number of direct services including: primary prevention, public education, trauma assessment and therapy, Internet child exploitation counselling referral and court preparation for child witnesses. www.boostforkids.org

