New IDG Study Commissioned by Smartling Shows Content Localization Is a Top Priority for Global Brands

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, today released findings of a new study that reveals content localization is a top priority for global brands, with 94 percent of marketers surveyed in the U.S. and Europe citing plans to increase spending on content localization in the coming year. The survey, commissioned by Smartling and conducted by IDG Research, examines how marketers are localizing content for a global audience to catalyze growth and increase revenue opportunities.

Multinational aspirations along with customer experiences, behavior and expectations are driving marketing leaders to make significant investments in localizing websites, mobile apps, social media channels and other company content in multiple languages. Among key findings, 80 percent of those surveyed said that content localization is essential to entering new markets, while 74 percent of respondents indicated that content localization is a revenue driver.

"Companies active in multiple geographic markets understand the many benefits localized content can deliver, but not all know how to best leverage this powerful competitive differentiator," explained Juliana Pereira, Vice President of Marketing at Smartling. "In today's global business environment it's all about enhancing, tailoring and personalizing customer experiences. Providing translation in the local language goes the extra mile to show your customers that your brand speaks their language, quite literally."

To participate in the IDG study, respondents had to hold director-level or higher positions related to marketing functions, and their companies had to have at least 1,000 employees and a multinational footprint. Among the survey findings were the types of content being translated, the investments companies are making in support of these efforts, and the ways in which organizations measure the success of their localization initiatives.

Other key findings include:

On average, the responding marketers expect their companies to enter seven new markets in the next 12 months.

88 percent said they would need translation services to support their planned expansions.

Nearly 40 percent of those surveyed disclosed that their organizations are spending $500,000 or more annually on content localization.

The Smartling-commissioned IDG study is based on a survey of more than 300 participating marketing professionals.

