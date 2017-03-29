New IDT Arc Fault Detector Delivers a Single-IC Solution That Safeguards Solar Power Systems

The UL-Recognized ZNRG2061is a Smart Photovoltaic SoC Whose Trainable Algorithm Delivers Safe and Reliable Signaling of Arc Faults while Avoiding Nuisance Tripping

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) -

Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today introduced a single-chip photovoltaic (PV) DC arc fault detector to help protect against fire hazards in solar power systems. The ZNRG2061 is a system-on-chip (SoC) built around the IDT® proprietary ArcWizard™ trainable algorithm, which ensures reliable signaling of arc faults while avoiding nuisance tripping. The ZNRG2061 is designed for implementation in PV solar power inverters, combiner boxes, DC optimizers and arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs).

The ZNRG2061 works in 12V and 24V power supply installations. It requires few external components and comes in a small footprint 5 x 5 mm QFN package. The device is a UL Recognized Component, simplifying the process for customers seeking the UL listing mandatory in North America.

The National Electric Code mandates that ground or building-mounted PV systems are equipped with an arc-fault protection, to prevent fires caused by poor electrical connections. The ZNRG2061 uniquely delivers the advantage of a single-IC chip coupled with the ArcWizard training algorithm.

"The ZNRG2061 is another example of IDT's focused and concerted effort to expand into the industrial products market segment," said Mario Montana, vice president and general manager of IDT's Automotive and Industrial Division. "This product is a compact PV arc fault detector that improves solar power system performance and safety by providing effective and accurate arc fault detection, while avoiding nuisance tripping, thereby lowering the total cost of system operations."

ZNRG2061 Features

Complete DC line arc-fault detection solution in a single IC

Advanced signal processing via FFT

Smart automated trainable algorithm to avoid nuisance tripping

Latched (static) and non-latched (dynamic) digital output signaling

UL 1699B design compliant and UL1988 recognized

Built-in self test

Ability to interface with pseudo arc signal

Automatic gain adjustment

Fault clear from annunciator (via communication)

Compact 5 x 5 mm package

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

© 2017. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/ZNRG2061_pressF.jpg