New iGR study forecasts increasing home broadband and Wi-Fi usage in U.S. households

Study details U.S. consumer behavior trends surrounding usage

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Not surprisingly, home broadband usage in the U.S. is increasing, as U.S. consumers increasingly choose to watch a significant amount of their video content on the Internet using over-the-top video services, as well as engage in social networking, video chatting and other basic web activities on their home Wi-Fi networks.

Home broadband usage is important to mobile operators and the mobile industry because it is a precursor to outside-the-home usage: if a user gets accustomed to streaming video and music over an in-home Wi-Fi network, then that user is likely to stream the same content when they step outside the home.

iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, has recently published a new market study that analyzes U.S. mobile consumer behavior at home and how it affects home broadband usage, most of which is generated on devices connected to home Wi-Fi networks. The study estimates home broadband usage and how that usage is divided between wired Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections, as well as how the usage is split between video and non-video content.

"U.S. consumers are increasingly using applications and services over the Internet connection in their home," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "iGR believes that quantifying these consumers' home broadband usage is important for home broadband and mobile providers, as they both aim to provide quality data services."

iGR's new market study, U.S. Home Broadband & Wi-Fi Usage Forecast, 2016 - 2021: More homes, Wi-Fi… and data, provides a five-year forecast for the amount of data used over home broadband connections in U.S. households. Additionally, the forecast divides the data usage into that provided by wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi, and it is also splits usage between video and non-video content. In addition to the forecast, this market study discusses the home broadband usage behaviors of U.S. consumers and details results from iGR's March 2017 survey of over 1,000 U.S. mobile consumers.

The following key questions are addressed in the new market study:

What defines the home broadband usage of U.S. consumers in iGR's survey? Specifically, what type of Internet connection, Wi-Fi, and devices do they use?

What activities do U.S. consumers engage in on their home broadband connection?

What are the video usage habits of U.S. consumers?

How many U.S. households have broadband Internet service? How is this adoption rate related to age, income and education level?

Which broadband technologies are being used and what connection speeds are being provided to U.S. households?

How much home broadband is used today by U.S. households, and how will this amount change over the five-year forecast period?

How does usage compare between four quartiles of households that range from low-usage households to high-usage households?

How much home broadband is driven by devices connected to a Wi-Fi network in U.S. households?

How many different Wi-Fi-enabled devices are typically used in a household?

How much home broadband is driven by video applications and non-video applications?

The information in this market study will be valuable for:

Mobile operators

Cable MSOs and other fixed broadband providers

Device OEMs

Content providers and distributors

Financial analysts and investors.

The new report can be purchased and downloaded directly from iGR's website at www.iGR-inc.com.

About iGR

iGR is a market strategy consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile communications industry. Founded by Iain Gillott, one of the wireless industry's leading analysts, in late 2000 as iGillottResearch, iGR is now in its seventeenth year of operation. iGR continuously researches emerging and existent technologies, technology industries, and consumer markets. We use our detailed research to offer a range of services to help companies improve their position in the marketplace, clearly define their future direction, and ultimately improve their bottom line.

iGR researches a range of wireless and mobile products and technologies, including: smartphones; tablets; mobile wearable devices; connected cars; mobile applications; bandwidth demand and use; small cell and het-net architectures; mobile EPC and RAN virtualization; DAS; LTE; VoLTE; IMS; NFC; GSM/GPRS/UMTS/HSPA; CDMA 1x/EV-DO; iDEN; SIP; macro-, pico- and femtocells; mobile backhaul; WiFi and WiFi offload; and SIM and UICC.

A more complete profile of the company can be found at www.igr-inc.com.