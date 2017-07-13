New iGR study forecasts increasing mobile video traffic in North America

Study also forecasts split between type of video traffic and between encrypted and unencrypted video

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - The amount of mobile video passing over the mobile network continues to increase, as consumers watch more streaming movies and increasingly adopt other OTT services, such as Snapchat and WhatsApp, which allow users to embed videos in their messages. Mobile operators are thus being motivated to update their mobile network with densification and other strategies, so that they can continue to deliver a positive video experience to their subscribers.

Because of the increasing importance of video, during the last two years, several U.S. mobile operators have made acquisitions or entered into partnership agreements with content providers. By doing so, they hope to find new revenue sources to help cover the added investment necessary to guarantee a high performance level of mobile video in their current LTE and future 5G networks.

iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, has recently published a new market study that focuses on mobile video and provides a five-year forecast for mobile video traffic in North America. The study also provides detailed information about video compression and streaming techniques used to deliver video content to consumers on the mobile network.

"Ultimately, mobile operators have two competing goals: provide mobile consumers a consistently positive mobile video experience and lessen the impact of video on the mobile network," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "This market study details the strategies being used to meet both goals and quantifies the amount of mobile video traffic being generated by North American mobile consumers."

iGR's new market study, North America Mobile Video: The Continuing Challenge for Mobile Operators, provides a five-year forecast for mobile video traffic in North America. The mobile video forecast is then split into movie streaming video and 'other' video, as well as encrypted and unencrypted video. Further, this study provides detailed information about video compression and streaming techniques, as well as additional strategies available to the mobile operator. Finally, the study provides updates on U.S. mobile operators' recent initiatives regarding mobile video.

The following key questions are addressed in the new research study:

What is iGR's five-year forecast for mobile video?

How much mobile video traffic is generated by streaming movies? And other types of video, such as chats and embedded videos in social and news media?

What is the difference between encrypted and unencrypted mobile video traffic and how much mobile video is expected to be encrypted throughout the forecast?

What strategies are U.S. mobile operators using with respect to mobile video?

What are video compression, codecs, and video containers?

What is Adaptive Bitrate Streaming?

What is LTE Broadcast and why is it important to mobile video?

What is Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and why is it important to mobile video?

How does Net Neutrality affect mobile operators?

The information in this market study will be valuable for:

Mobile operators

Device OEMs

Mobile infrastructure vendors

Mobile backhaul services and solutions providers

Content providers and distributors

Financial analysts and investors.

