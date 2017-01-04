New iGR study forecasts increasing number of global mobile connections through 2021

Mobile connections will include 5G connections by the end of the forecast

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Mobile subscribers worldwide increasingly depend on a variety of mobile devices to stay connected. One mobile subscriber can use many mobile connections, as is evidenced by many countries' current mobile penetration rates of more than 100 per cent. In addition to a mobile phone or smartphone, a subscriber can connect through a tablet, or, increasingly, an embedded modem in a connected car or through a connected device in the Internet of Things (IoT).

iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, has recently released its forecast for the number of mobile connections in the world over the next five years. The number of mobile connections in each region of the world is expected to grow at different rates, due to differences in the world's regions' underlying economies, the regions' willingness and eagerness to adopt new technologies, and the current strength or weakness of their economies.

The worldwide population is expected to grow over the next five years from its current 7.3 billion people. Also, due to the proliferation of mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, connected cars, and other IoT devices, the global mobile connections penetration rate will rise from 104 percent in 2016 to 126 percent in 2021.

"Aside from the increase in the number of connections, the other major change over the forecast period is the shift from 2G to 3G and 4G and then to 5G at the very end of the forecast," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "For the first time, 5G connections appear in iGR's Mobile Connections forecast, as IMT-2020 5G networks are expected to be commercially launched in select regions in 2021."

iGR's new market study, Global Mobile Connections Forecast, 2016-2021: Increasing Connections into the 5G Era, forecasts the number of mobile connections for the next five years at both the global level and for each of the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Japan. The study also forecasts the number of connections according to their generation (2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G) and their technology, such as GSM, UMTS/HSPA, LTE and IMT-2020.

