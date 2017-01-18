New iGR study forecasts slow growth in global tablet market

Tablets sales will be generated by both enterprises and consumers

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Tablets are a significant computing device for many consumers, as well as for an increasing number of enterprise users. The popularity of tablets hinges upon their versatility, connectivity and comparably low price. In addition to personal use, tablets are being used in many business sectors including education, health care, financial services, transportation and retail.

The tablet market has matured and during 2016 tablet sales actually declined globally for the second year in a row. These declining sales are primarily due to the fact that consumers are replacing and upgrading their tablets much less frequently than their smartphones and there were fewer first-time purchasers of tablets. However, iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, expects expansion of tablet sales during the next five years, but at a slower pace than in the early years of this market.

"One of the factors that will drive the continued sales of tablets globally is the expanding use of tablets for business applications," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "These mobile devices are increasingly being adopted for enterprise and retail use due to new industry-specific applications and the devices' portability."

iGR's new market study, Global Tablet Sales Forecast, 2016-2021: Slow growth from enterprises and consumers, previews the expected worldwide sales of tablets. Sales are forecasted by mobile operating systems, form factors (7-inch vs. 10-inch) and connectivity options (embedded WWAN vs. WiFi-only). The sales numbers are forecasted globally, as well as for each of the following six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Japan. This market study also overviews some of the major tablet OEMs, as well as the trends driving this growing market.

The following key questions are addressed in the new research study:

Which major OEMs currently provide tablets to this market?

What are the current drivers of sales in the tablet market worldwide?

What are the anticipated global tablet sales from 2016 to 2021, both globally and for North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Japan?

What are the anticipated sales for each mobile operating system both globally and for each region of the world?

What are the anticipated sales for each tablet form factor (7-inch and 10-inch) both globally and for each region of the world?

What are the anticipated sales for tablets, according to the presence of an embedded WWAN or a WiFi-Only connection, both globally and for each region of the world?

The information in this market study will be valuable for:

Mobile operators

Mobile device OEMs

Mobile content providers and distributors

Financial analysts and investors.

The new report can be purchased and downloaded directly from iGR's website at www.iGR-inc.com.

About iGR

iGR is a market strategy consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile communications industry. Founded by Iain Gillott, one of the wireless industry's leading analysts, in late 2000 as iGillottResearch, iGR is now entering its seventeenth year of operation. iGR continuously researches emerging and existent technologies, technology industries, and consumer markets. We use our detailed research to offer a range of services to help companies improve their position in the marketplace, clearly define their future direction, and ultimately improve their bottom line.

iGR researches a range of wireless and mobile products and technologies, including: smartphones; tablets; mobile wearable devices; connected cars; mobile applications; bandwidth demand and use; small cell and het-net architectures; mobile EPC and RAN virtualization; DAS; IMT-2020; LTE; VoLTE; IMS; NFC; GSM/GPRS/UMTS/HSPA; CDMA 1x/EV-DO; iDEN; SIP; macro-, pico- and femtocells; mobile backhaul; WiFi and WiFi offload; and SIM and UICC.

A more complete profile of the company can be found at www.igr-inc.com.