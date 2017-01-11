New iGR study forecasts smartphone sales to reach almost 99 percent of all handset sales by 2021

Increase in smartphone sales is largely due to declining prices and higher adoption in developing regions

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - The smartphone market has slowed significantly in most developed regions of the world, although it is still experiencing growth in less developed regions, including the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. The continued availability of inexpensive smartphones and new mobile subscribers in some regions should help support continued smartphone growth.

Because of this new growth, out of a total of almost 1.9 billion mobile handsets that were sold during 2016, sales of smartphones were significantly greater than those of non-smartphones. iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, forecasts that by 2021 almost all handset sales will be smartphones.

"Many factors are driving the global increase in smartphone sales," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "First and foremost is the decrease in smartphone prices, which is making them as accessible as basic feature phones in both developing and mature markets. Consumers are increasingly moving towards smartphones, which provide a portable, data-driven lifestyle."

iGR's new market research report, Global Handset and Smartphone Sales Forecast, 2016-2021: Continued Growth of Smartphones, forecasts the expected worldwide sales of handsets for 2016 to 2021. Sales are forecasted by type of device, both non-­smartphones and smartphones, and mobile operating systems. The sales numbers are forecasted globally, as well as for each of the following six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-­Pacific, and Japan. This market study also overviews major smartphone OEMs, as well as the trends driving this growing market.

The following key questions are addressed in the new research study:

Which OEMs provide smartphones to this market?

What are the drivers of the smartphone market?

What are the anticipated global handset and smartphone sales for 2016 to 2021?

What are the anticipated handset and smartphone sales for North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Japan for 2016 to 2021?

What are the anticipated sales for each smartphone operating system both globally and for each region of the world?

How do smartphone sales compare to overall mobile connections for each region of the world?

