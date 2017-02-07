New iGR study provides cost estimates for the deployment of millimeter wave bands in the U.S.

Study also discusses the benefits and challenges of the band in various use cases

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Multiple millimeter wave (mmWave) bands have been in commercial use for decades, but this spectrum has been a relatively niche player compared to lower bands, such as those used by cellular. However, millimeter wave is increasingly attractive to many companies and governments.

mmWave provides wider channels than lower frequencies do, and can thus support heavy traffic loads and bandwidth-intensive applications such as live 4K video. As such, mmWave can be used as an alternative to fiber in multi-Gbps applications.

iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, has recently released a new market study that discusses mmWave, how it is being used now, and future potential use cases. The market study also discusses how the shorter wavelengths of mmWave make it a good fit for massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) antenna systems.

"mmWave-based services, when coupled with massive MIMO antenna systems, have the capability to provide high speeds and high reliability," said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. "Therefore, we wanted to estimate how much it might cost to deploy a mmWave-based service to households and businesses in the U.S."

iGR's new market study, U.S. mmWave Deployment Cost Estimate: The Long and Short of It, provides a cost model for the cost to deploy mmWave-based services using a massive MIMO antenna system. The market study also overviews the mmWave band and its potential use cases, and discusses why it is currently being considered and trialed by U.S. mobile operators.

The following key questions are addressed in the new research study:

What is millimeter wave?

Why is millimeter wave important? How is it being used? How can it be used?

How are Massive MIMO and mmWave related?

What are the pros and cons to deploying mmWave?

What are the challenges?

How much might it cost to deploy mmWave-based services?

