ST. PAUL, MN --(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - For the first time in the bioprocessing industry, a data code etched directly on the connectors used in fluid handling systems will provide immediate access to part and batch numbers and product-specific URLs for technical data, instructional videos, product specifications and more. This new, convenient and information-rich data code is only available on AseptiQuik® Connectors from CPC (Colder Products Company). CPC is introducing the enhanced product feature on March 21 at the INTERPHEX conference.

"Traceability is critical, but the addition of this data code and the content to which it links adds an unprecedented level of useful information that is immediately accessible with a quick scan," said John Boehm, CPC Bioprocessing Business Unit Manager. Part and batch numbers are laser-etched directly on the AseptiQuik Connector and available via the data code. When the code is scanned, the user also sees a product-specific URL that links to additional technical data and specifications on materials, pressure and temperature ratings, sterilization compatibility and more.

To save time and facilitate proper assembly, the data code also links to product-specific videos showing assembly steps -- no need to search elsewhere for instructions. Additional resources available through the URLs accessed through the data code include a validation report request option and a convenient "Ask an Engineer" link for questions.

CPC's Data Code feature enhances the traceability of AseptiQuik Connectors for biopharma manufacturers and system integrators. The data code enhancement is initially available on the popular G Series line and will be rolled out across all AseptiQuik Connectors in the coming months.

About AseptiQuik®Connectors

AseptiQuik® Connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections, even in non-sterile environments -- a critical capability for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Featuring a wide range of options including 1/8- to 1-inch sizes and genderless and gendered connections, the AseptiQuik® family allows easy media transfer with less error risk. Robust, reliable performance eliminates the need for clamps, fixtures or tube welders, delivering sterile, high quality single-use connections.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the AseptiQuik Connectors or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com.

About CPC

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for the life sciences, bioprocessing, industrial and chemical handling markets. CPC is an operating company within Dover Corporation. For a free catalog or more information, contact: Colder Products Company, 1001 Westgate Drive, St. Paul, MN 55114. Phone: 651-645-0091. Toll-free: 800-444-2474. Fax: 651-645-5404. Web: cpcworldwide.com

