New Infographic Available from Swift Navigation: Approaching the Age of Autonomous Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - U.S. commuters spend approximately two days each year stuck in traffic, and more than 30,000 people die each year in car accidents. Autonomous vehicles could vastly improve conditions by:

Reducing human error that causes 94% of crashes on U.S. roadways

Cutting CO 2 emissions by as much as 300 million tons per year (the equivalent of over 87 coal fired power plants)

Saving $190 billion annually in traffic accident costs

With a self-driving future not too far down the road, Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based startup building centimeter-accurate GPS technology to power a world of autonomous vehicles, commissioned the infographic, "Approaching the Age of Autonomous Vehicles".

"The future of autonomous transportation is coming. Cars that drive themselves -- a concept that once seemed a futuristic dream-is closer to becoming a reality, but there are still obstacles to overcome," said Tim Harris, CEO of Swift Navigation. "For example, U.S. interstate lanes have a width of 12 feet, and cars will need to navigate with a very small margin of error. Standard GPS is only accurate to 15 feet, too great for safety-of-life applications. Centimeter-accurate GPS will be an indispensable component of the automotive sensor suite that will make autonomous cars a reality."

Featuring statistics on U.S. traffic accidents, environmental impacts and the U.S. states that have enacted autonomous vehicle legislation-plus details on the five levels of autonomy and the automotive sensor suite that will ensure self-driving cars maintain their positions even in the most challenging conditions-this infographic maps the state of our progress toward autonomous driving and technical challenges to overcome for the U.S. to be an early leader in safe and accurate autonomous driving.

Accompanying the Infographic is a White Paper in which Swift Navigation further demonstrates the potential of centimeter-level localization for autonomous driving and presents real data outputs of performance testing Swift Navigation's advanced automotive positioning solution. Download the free White Paper: Piksi Multi for Autonomous Vehicles.

