TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces the new IntelliChief ECM Workbench enabling automated document management. From a user-collaborated interface, the new Workbench encompasses automating information capture and indexing from any source format. Key data fields are tandem-populated in enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) and line of business applications without manual keying, validating data and lifecycle managing documentation. Workflows are configured to match a company's specific processes, automating interdepartmental project and transaction information flow, with reporting capability on data sets of any ECM-integrated ERP and business system, enhancing both continuous visibility and ongoing strategic planning abilities.

Functional ECM workflow expansions include:

Interactive lookups to simultaneously search, access and automate additional documentation into ECM workflow from user's ERP and business system databases

Workflow search feature allowing users to quickly locate information in any stage of workflows, for real-time visibility into status of projects and transactions

Documentation organization flexibility, allowing users to easily configure their preference for organizing and viewing information, based on what's most functionally appealing to them

An Open Page option to open separate thumbnail viewing windows to compare multiple document pages for on-screen convenience

IntelliChief's Data Entry Window feature is incorporated into the Workbench, allowing information capture and editing as needed per project or transaction, assuring up-to-date workflows.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their ERP and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

Typical areas of use include Accounting (Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

For IntelliChief ECM information, visit www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.