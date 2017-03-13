New Interchange on Highway 102 to create safer, more efficient commutes for Nova Scotians

ELMSDALE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Modern and effective infrastructure like well-constructed roadways enhance the quality of life of Canadians by enabling them to spend less time on the road and more time with their families. Investing in infrastructure helps to create jobs, grow the middle class, and support a high standard of living.

The Honourable Scott Brison, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants and President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable Margaret Miller, Minister of Environment for Nova Scotia and MLA for Hants East, today announced $28 million in joint federal-provincial funding for a new interchange and connector road off Highway 102.

Residents will benefit from a new exit along Highway 102 at Lantz, a kilometre-long controlled access connector road linking the highway to Trunk 2, four ramps forming a diamond interchange, a roundabout at each intersection of on and off ramps, and wider lanes in both directions along Highway 102.

Once complete, the new interchange and connector road will significantly improve traffic circulation, increase driver safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from congestion.

The Government of Canada contributed $14 million to this project, representing 50% of the total eligible costs. The Government of Nova Scotia provided the remainder of the funding.

"Public infrastructure connects people, supports job creation, and boosts economic development. The Government of Canada is working in close partnership with the Province of Nova Scotia to ensure we make smart investments that help grow the middle class, promote sustainable development and increase public safety. The construction of the new Lantz interchange will enhance economic growth in the area while reducing congestion, thereby improving safety at the Elmsdale exit where current traffic can dangerously back up onto the highway."

"Our community has been campaigning for a new interchange for many years and I'm very pleased to see this important project moving forward. This project will help families, residents and visitors reach their destinations more safely and efficiently, while enabling our economy to remain competitive well into the future. We will continue to work with our federal and municipal partners to build a strong foundation that will allow us to grow, to prosper and to build for future generations."

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

