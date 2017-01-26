New interchange on Highway 103 to create safer, more efficient commutes for Nova Scotians

INGRAMPORT, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are making infrastructure investments that will help create jobs, grow the middle class, and support a high standard of living for Nova Scotians and their families.

Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, are pleased to announce the completion of a new interchange on Highway 103 between Upper Tantallon and Hubbards.

The project entailed building a new overpass over Highway 103, four ramps forming a diamond interchange, a 1.6-kilometre connector road from the highway to Trunk 3, a roundabout at Trunk 3, and a new bridge over Kieley Brook.

These vital upgrades to one of the province's major arterial highways will significantly improve traffic circulation, increase driver safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from congestion.

The Government of Canada contributed $6.85 million to this project, representing 50% of the total eligible costs. The Government of Nova Scotia provided the remainder of the funding.

Quotes

"Public infrastructure connects people, supports job creation, and boosts economic development. The Government of Canada is working in close partnership with the Province of Nova Scotia to ensure we make smart investments that help grow the middle class, promote sustainable development and increase public safety. The improvements to this critical transportation route in Ingramport will help reduce traffic congestion in the village and enhance economic growth in the area."

Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The completion of a new interchange on Highway 103 will help make it safer for drivers, provide the quickest route for emergency response organizations, as well as help us get our goods to market more efficiently and stimulates our economy. I would like to thank our federal partners for their investment towards this major project."

Iain Rankin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Timberlea-Prospect, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

