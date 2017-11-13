WESTBURY, NY--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - Spectronics Corporation, the world's foremost leader in ultraviolet fluorescent equipment, is releasing the uVision™ UV-365MEH: a mobile battery-operated, high-intensity LED UV-A inspection lamp for non-destructive testing, crime scene forensics, and more. The hallmark of the UV-365MEH is the IP65 rating – signifying the unit can be fully covered in dust without any foreign material entering the housing. The rating also means the unit is protected against jets of water from all directions. The uVision™ UV-365MEH is constructed with a fanless, cool running design – enabling the lamp to operate at temperatures reaching upwards of 122° Fahrenheit. Whether it be heat, dust, or moisture, the rugged outer housing and sealed design can withstand the toughest exposure. The UV-365MEH is one of many LED UV-A NDT inspection lamps in the uVision™ Series. For more information about the uVision™ Series, please visit http://spectroline.com/ndt-products/

Features

The uVision™ series lamps have three powerful UV-A LEDs for fluorescent detection and one white light LED for the visual inspection. These LEDs provide a uniform beam profile and wide the coverage area. The uVision™ UV-A lenses are long-lasting and able to endure rigorous use, offsetting the effects of lens deterioration. In addition, the UV-365MEH is compact, lightweight, and ergonomic: weighing only 1.9 lbs. (871 g) and standing 7.5 inches (19 cm) in height. The UV-365MEH provides maximum flexibility, comfort, and coverage during fluorescent inspection.

Performance

The UV-365MEH has a nominal steady state intensity of 7,000 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm). The coverage area encompasses a large 7-inch (17.7 cm) diameter at 15 inches (38cm), with a minimum UV-A intensity of 1,200 µW/cm². The UV-365MEH produces less than 1.0 foot-candle (< 11 lux) of visible light emission, allowing for optimal fluorescent inspection. For easy mobile inspection, the BP-30 battery runs for 4.5 hours before depleting. The adjustable strap on the BP-30 allows the user to carry the battery pack on the shoulder. The UV-365MEH is available for all international power outlets. In addition, the UV-365MEH can be purchased with an extended 20-foot power supply for greater mobility.

About Spectronics Corporation:

Spectronics Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer of ultraviolet equipment and fluorescent materials. Their state-of-the-art products are built to exacting engineering standards and are utilized for literally hundreds of markets and applications that demand uncompromising quality and reliability. Spectroline® UV lamps and radiometers are widely used to verify the structural integrity of military and commercial aircraft. Spectroline® fluorescent dyes are used to check for fluid leaks in power plants, nuclear reactors, oil pipelines and industrial facilities worldwide, and were even used on the U.S. Space Shuttle. For more information, please visit us at www.spectroline.com.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/205236912