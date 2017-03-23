The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Releases its Quarterly Shareholder Report as of January 31, 2017

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL) has now released its Quarterly shareholder report as of January 31, 2017. A copy of this report is available on the fund's Website -- www.newirelandfund.com.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL) is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities. The Fund, which is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Limited, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IRL".

For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com.