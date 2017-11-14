New Jersey Associates in Medicine Joins Summit Medical Group

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - New Jersey Associates in Medicine (NJAIM) has joined Summit Medical Group. The affiliation will benefit patients and the community by bringing Summit Medical Group's highly coordinated and convenient care model to Bergen County, and by enabling NJAIM to build on its long-standing tradition of high quality care by expanding services. Summit Medical Group is the premier independent multispecialty medical practice in New Jersey.

A pillar of the Bergen County medical community for over 65 years, first in Paterson and for the last several decades in Fair Lawn, NJAIM has established a long history of providing quality and comprehensive care. With nearly 20 medical practitioners, including doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners, NJAIM provides expert services across 11 medical practices including Allergy/Immunology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, and Hematology/Oncology.

"NJAIM is a gem in the medical community, and a progressive, like-minded organization that we are proud to welcome as part of Summit Medical Group," said Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With this latest partnership, we are advancing our commitment to provide improved care for individuals, lowered costs of care, and improved care quality."

"This is an important milestone in the long and distinguished history of NJAIM that helps us to meet the needs of new models of care that will result in a broader portfolio of services and access to an impressive roster of healthcare providers," said Dr. Jack Cappitelli, President and Managing Partner at NJAIM.

Located in the Valley National Bank building at 31-00 Broadway in Fair Lawn, NJAIM offers a fully-renovated and expansive suite of offices and 44 examination rooms, which provide patients convenient access to a full array of services - from bone density testing and X-ray imaging to colonoscopy and infusion care - all under one roof. Patients will continue to receive high-quality, coordinated care that is the hallmark of Summit Medical Group.

NJAIM also provides Allergy/Immunology, Obstetrics/Gynecology and Family Medicine appointments at its new location at 19-21 Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.

Patients who want to ask a question or request an appointment can call 201-796-2255 (Broadway) or 201-254-0260 (Fair Lawn Avenue).

About Summit Medical Group in New Jersey

Summit Medical Group (SMG) in New Jersey is the largest and oldest physician-owned, multi-specialty medical practice in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area and among the largest in the nation, with almost 800 providers. SMG maintains a 42-acre healthcare campus in Berkeley Heights and more than 65 additional practice locations in central and northern New Jersey. As the premier multi-specialty group in the Northeastern United States, SMG has provided exceptional primary and specialty care since 1929. For more information, visit www.summitmedicalgroup.com.