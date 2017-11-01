New Jersey Community Bank Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

FREEHOLD, NJ--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - New Jersey Community Bank (OTC PINK: NJCB) (the "Bank") reported a net loss of $375 thousand, or ($0.20) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with a net loss of $398 thousand, or ($0.21) per share for the same period in the prior year. For the first nine months of 2017, the Bank reported net loss of $887 thousand, or ($0.46) per common share compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.66) per common share for the same period in the prior year. The losses for the first nine months and the third quarter 2017 improved when compared to the prior year largely due to a substantial decline in operating expenses.
The losses for the third quarter 2017 were, in part, further impacted due to increased cost of deposits as a result of increases in both average volume and interest rates when compared to the same period in the prior year. Total interest income for the quarter increased primarily as a result of an increase in average yields despite a marginal decline in average earning assets outstanding year over year. Net interest margin for the quarter increased 10 basis points year over year primarily due to the improved net interest income.
Balance Sheet Summary
At September 30, 2017, total assets were $103.6 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from December 31, 2016. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $4.6 million while due from banks-time deposits decreased $2.9 million, and total investment securities decreased $755 thousand. Almost all of these decreases were offset by an increase in loans. Loans totaled $83.4 million, increasing $6.6 million compared to year end 2016. The growth in loans was funded utilizing the available liquidity in cash and cash equivalents and due from banks-time deposits.
Total deposits decreased $722 thousand compared to the levels at year end 2016. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $4.0 million; Savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased $2.8 million; these were substantially offset by a $6.1 million increase in total time deposits. Time deposits increased as a result of deposit promotion on longer term time deposits.
Shareholders' equity totaled $9.3 million at September 30, 2017, decreasing primarily due to net losses reported during the nine months of 2017 when compared to year-end 2016. At September 30, 2017, the Bank reported a leverage ratio of 8.99%; both common equity tier 1 risk based capital and tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.85%; and a total risk based capital ratio of 12.11%. These ratios exceed those needed to be deemed a well-capitalized financial institution.
Results of Operations
For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, net interest income totaled $773 thousand, increasing $24 thousand over the same period in the prior year. At September 30, 2017, the net interest margin was 3.15%, increasing 10 basis points compared to the same period a year ago. The yield on average earning assets increased 30 basis points to 4.10% while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points to 1.11%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to competitive market conditions.
The Bank did not record any provision for loan losses during the third quarter 2017 and 2016. The allowance for loan losses at period-end was $1.5 million, or 1.80% of total loans. Management continues to monitor the asset quality and will take actions necessary to affect the provision for loan losses; however, the current level of the allowance for loan loss is considered to be more than adequate.
Non-interest income totaled $56 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared with $60 thousand for the same quarter in the prior year, a moderate decrease compared to last year.
Non-interest expense totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, almost unchanged from a year-ago quarter. Of the total non-interest expenses, salaries and employee benefits is the largest component, increasing $41 thousand from a year-ago quarter primarily due to filling certain open positions. Occupancy and equipment expense declined $25 thousand as a direct result of residual expenses associated with the closure of the Cranbury branch facilities last year. Professional and other fees declined $41 thousand while the FDIC insurance assessment declined $5 thousand as a result of lifting of the Consent Orders. The decline in professional and other fees resulted from reduced consulting and recruiting fees. All other components of total non-interest expenses showed moderate variances.
About the Bank
New Jersey Community Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey. The Bank opened for business in July 2008 and operates two full-service banking offices in the central New Jersey counties of Monmouth. The Bank provides traditional commercial and retail banking services to small businesses and consumers. For additional information about New Jersey Community Bank, please visit www.njcbk.com or call 732-431-2265.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Bank, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, change in economic climate, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Bank's business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, resolution of tax reviews, and those risk factors detailed in the Bank's periodic reports. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary
|
|Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|As of or for the Quarters Ended
|
|(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
|
|9/30/2017
|
|
|6/30/2017
|
|
|3/31/2017
|
|
|12/31/2016
|
|
|9/30/2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Summary of Operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|1,005
|
|
|$
|953
|
|
|$
|928
|
|
|$
|939
|
|
|$
|935
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|232
|
|
|
|224
|
|
|
|204
|
|
|
|187
|
|
|
|186
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|773
|
|
|
|729
|
|
|
|724
|
|
|
|752
|
|
|
|749
|
|
|Non-interest income
|
|
|56
|
|
|
|69
|
|
|
|55
|
|
|
|59
|
|
|
|60
|
|
|Non-interest expense
|
|
|1,204
|
|
|
|1,076
|
|
|
|1,013
|
|
|
|1,170
|
|
|
|1,207
|
|
|
|
|Loss before income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|(375
|)
|
|
|(278
|)
|
|
|(234
|)
|
|
|(359
|)
|
|
|(398
|)
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|$
|(375
|)
|
|$
|(278
|)
|
|$
|(234
|)
|
|$
|(361
|)
|
|$
|(398
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.20
|)
|
|$
|(0.15
|)
|
|$
|(0.12
|)
|
|$
|(0.19
|)
|
|$
|(0.21
|)
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|(0.20
|)
|
|
|(0.15
|)
|
|
|(0.12
|)
|
|
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|(0.21
|)
|
|Book value per share
|
|
|4.85
|
|
|
|5.05
|
|
|
|5.18
|
|
|
|5.30
|
|
|
|5.54
|
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selected Financial Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|
|-1.45
|%
|
|
|-1.07
|%
|
|
|-0.91
|%
|
|
|-1.44
|%
|
|
|-1.53
|%
|
|Return on average common equity
|
|
|-15.40
|%
|
|
|-11.25
|%
|
|
|-9.34
|%
|
|
|-13.85
|%
|
|
|-14.78
|%
|
|Average equity to average assets
|
|
|9.39
|%
|
|
|9.51
|%
|
|
|9.75
|%
|
|
|10.40
|%
|
|
|10.37
|%
|
|Risk-based capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|12.11
|%
|
|
|12.87
|%
|
|
|13.94
|%
|
|
|14.08
|%
|
|
|14.96
|%
|
|
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|10.85
|%
|
|
|11.62
|%
|
|
|12.68
|%
|
|
|12.83
|%
|
|
|13.70
|%
|
|
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|10.85
|%
|
|
|11.62
|%
|
|
|12.68
|%
|
|
|12.83
|%
|
|
|13.70
|%
|
|
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
|
|8.99
|%
|
|
|9.20
|%
|
|
|9.67
|%
|
|
|10.16
|%
|
|
|10.15
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial Condition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|103,572
|
|
|$
|103,554
|
|
|$
|106,718
|
|
|$
|105,163
|
|
|$
|101,890
|
|
|Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
|83,380
|
|
|
|80,512
|
|
|
|75,665
|
|
|
|76,796
|
|
|
|71,514
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|93,816
|
|
|
|93,516
|
|
|
|96,355
|
|
|
|94,538
|
|
|
|90,900
|
|
|Shareholder's equity
|
|
|9,263
|
|
|
|9,638
|
|
|
|9,885
|
|
|
|10,115
|
|
|
|10,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary
|
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|
|(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|Assets
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks - non-interest bearing
|
|$
|998
|
|
|$
|1,531
|
|
|
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
|1,328
|
|
|
|5,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|2,326
|
|
|
|6,946
|
|
|
|Due from banks - time deposits
|
|
|1,236
|
|
|
|4,175
|
|
|
|Investment Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available-for-sale
|
|
|6,167
|
|
|
|6,152
|
|
|
|
|Held-to-maturity
|
|
|5,485
|
|
|
|6,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
|11,652
|
|
|
|12,407
|
|
|
|Loans Receivable, net of unearned fees
|
|
|83,380
|
|
|
|76,796
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(1,503
|)
|
|
|(1,608
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Loans
|
|
|81,877
|
|
|
|75,188
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|1,876
|
|
|
|1,941
|
|
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|294
|
|
|
|260
|
|
|
|Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|3,933
|
|
|
|3,868
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|378
|
|
|
|378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|$
|103,572
|
|
|$
|105,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing
|
|$
|8,888
|
|
|$
|12,917
|
|
|
|
|Savings, NOW and money market
|
|
|25,784
|
|
|
|28,570
|
|
|
|
|Time deposits $250M and over
|
|
|7,829
|
|
|
|7,731
|
|
|
|
|Time deposits, less than $250M
|
|
|51,315
|
|
|
|45,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
|93,816
|
|
|
|94,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accrued interest payable
|
|
|13
|
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|480
|
|
|
|500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
|94,309
|
|
|
|95,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, $2 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,908,445 shares, respectively
|
|
|3,817
|
|
|
|3,817
|
|
|
|Surplus
|
|
|13,875
|
|
|
|13,866
|
|
|
|Accumulated Deficit
|
|
|(8,392
|)
|
|
|(7,505
|)
|
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income loss
|
|
|(37
|)
|
|
|(63
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|9,263
|
|
|
|10,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|$
|103,572
|
|
|$
|105,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary
|
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Year Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans receivable, including fees
|
|$
|932
|
|
|$
|849
|
|
|$
|2,634
|
|
|$
|2,580
|
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|62
|
|
|
|58
|
|
|
|197
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|12
|
|
|
|35
|
|
|
|39
|
|
|Due from banks - interest bearing
|
|
|6
|
|
|
|16
|
|
|
|21
|
|
|
|45
|
|
|
|
|Total Interest Income
|
|
|1,005
|
|
|
|935
|
|
|
|2,887
|
|
|
|2,858
|
|Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|232
|
|
|
|186
|
|
|
|661
|
|
|
|525
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
|773
|
|
|
|749
|
|
|
|2,226
|
|
|
|2,333
|
|Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fees and service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|23
|
|
|
|23
|
|
|
|65
|
|
|
|69
|
|
|Loan fee income
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|17
|
|
|
|4
|
|
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|
|
|21
|
|
|
|24
|
|
|
|65
|
|
|
|71
|
|
|Gain on sale of other real estate owned
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|53
|
|
|All other income
|
|
|11
|
|
|
|13
|
|
|
|34
|
|
|
|37
|
|
|
|
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
|56
|
|
|
|60
|
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|234
|
|Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|574
|
|
|
|533
|
|
|
|1,613
|
|
|
|1,709
|
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|144
|
|
|
|169
|
|
|
|456
|
|
|
|556
|
|
|Data processing services
|
|
|63
|
|
|
|60
|
|
|
|189
|
|
|
|182
|
|
|Professional and other fees
|
|
|287
|
|
|
|328
|
|
|
|687
|
|
|
|950
|
|
|Advertising and promotion
|
|
|12
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|19
|
|
|
|12
|
|
|Federal insurance assessment
|
|
|23
|
|
|
|28
|
|
|
|55
|
|
|
|138
|
|
|Other operating expenses
|
|
|101
|
|
|
|86
|
|
|
|275
|
|
|
|281
|
|
|
|
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|
|
|1,204
|
|
|
|1,207
|
|
|
|3,294
|
|
|
|3,828
|
|Net Loss
|
|$
|(375
|)
|
|$
|(398
|)
|
|$
|(887
|)
|
|$
|(1,261
|)
|Loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|
|$
|(0.20
|)
|
|$
|(0.21
|)
|
|$
|(0.46
|)
|
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary
|
|Analysis of Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2017
|
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Interest
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Interest
|
|Rate
|
|Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
|81,916
|
|
|$
|932
|
|4.51
|%
|
|$
|71,635
|
|
|$
|849
|
|4.71
|%
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|11,910
|
|
|
|62
|
|2.09
|%
|
|
|10,577
|
|
|
|58
|
|2.20
|%
|
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
|1,611
|
|
|
|5
|
|1.29
|%
|
|
|10,293
|
|
|
|12
|
|0.48
|%
|
|Due from banks - time deposits
|
|
|1,798
|
|
|
|6
|
|1.41
|%
|
|
|5,334
|
|
|
|16
|
|1.21
|%
|
|
|
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|97,235
|
|
|
|1,005
|
|4.10
|%
|
|
|97,839
|
|
|
|935
|
|3.80
|%
|Allowance for loan loss
|
|
|(1,503
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,590
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks - non-interest bearing
|
|
|1,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All other assets
|
|
|6,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|103,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|103,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Savings, NOW and money market
|
|$
|25,150
|
|
|
|31
|
|0.49
|%
|
|$
|28,664
|
|
|
|26
|
|0.36
|%
|
|
|Time deposits
|
|
|57,774
|
|
|
|201
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|51,516
|
|
|
|160
|
|1.24
|%
|
|
|
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|82,924
|
|
|
|233
|
|1.11
|%
|
|
|80,180
|
|
|
|186
|
|0.93
|%
|Demand
|
|
|10,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|93,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|93,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|9,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
|$
|103,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|103,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.99
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.87
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.15
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.05
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|