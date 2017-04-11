Dr. Pat Cuozzo says the new Memoria® Leaf Spring Activated Palatal Expander makes the orthodontic treatment process easier and more comfortable for both patients and parents

LINCROFT, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - One of the more common orthodontic procedures for children is what's known as palatal expansion. The treatment involves the use of a special device that gradually expands and widens the upper jaw using gentle amounts of pressure. Palatal expanders are typically prescribed for children who have cross-bite issues and for those who need more room for developing teeth to grow. Dr. Patrick T. Cuozzo, a New Jersey orthodontist and the head of Cuozzo Orthodontic Specialists in Lincroft and Sea Girt, says palatal expanders can ultimately help the upper and bottom rows of teeth fit together in a better way, and also enhance the aesthetics of a patient's smile. With that in mind, Dr. Cuozzo says a new orthodontic appliance available at his practice called the Memoria® Leaf Spring Activated Palatal Expander offers an improvement upon treatment with palatal expanders of the past and can ultimately make the experience more pleasant for both patients and parents.

Palatal expanders can take up to six months to achieve the best results along with stabilization of the palate's new dimensions. Since the treatment process takes some time, Dr. Cuozzo says it's important for palatal expanders to be able to do their jobs while making any discomfort or maintenance as minimal as possible. He notes that the Memoria® Leaf Spring Activated Palatal Expander is designed with these very issues in mind. The expander utilizes two or three Memoria® leaf springs composed of nickel titanium that can work to release a calibrated and continuous exertion of force. Dr. Cuozzo says this innovative design can ultimately reduce discomfort in the patient and relieve parents of the worry associated with activating the palate widener at home. Intraoral activation of the expander is performed in the office as needed every four weeks.

Dr. Cuozzo says palatal expanders have proven to be extraordinarily effective at addressing early orthodontic concerns and helping children who may need some assistance with the development of healthy and well-positioned teeth. He notes that the Memoria® Leaf Spring Activated Palatal Expander is a major step in the evolution of these types of orthodontic treatments, providing benefits to both patient and parent.

About Patrick Cuozzo, DDS, PA

Dr. Patrick Cuozzo comes from a family of orthodontists, joining the practice his father had opened in 1972. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the New Jersey Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, and other organizations. Dr. Cuozzo is also a clinical associate professor of orthodontics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He has been recognized ten times in New Jersey Monthly Magazine as a Top Orthodontic Specialist, and has been listed in the Guide to America's Top Dentists. In addition to palatal expanders and other orthodontic appliances, Cuozzo Orthodontic Specialists offers a comprehensive array of orthodontic treatments for both adults and children, including Invisalign® and many advanced types of braces. Dr. Cuozzo is available for interview upon request.

