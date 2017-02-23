New Jersey Plastic Surgeons Introduce Non-Surgical Facelift Alternative

Luis A. Zapiach, MD and John T. Cozzone, MD now offer the Silhouette InstaLift for non-surgical facelifting at their New York Metro area plastic surgery practice

PARAMUS, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Dr. John T. Cozzone and Dr. Luis A. Zapiach are committed to remaining up-to-date with the latest developments in plastic surgery technology and techniques. At their New Jersey practice, Art Plastic Surgery, their patients can now take advantage of a new method of addressing common signs of facial aging -- the Silhouette InstaLift™.

According to Drs. Zapiach and Cozzone, patients who wished to correct aesthetic concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and midfacial volume loss traditionally had two main choices: a traditional facelift or a "liquid facelift" with cosmetic injectables. Now, with the introduction of the Silhouette InstaLift™, the New Jersey plastic surgeons are happy to provide their patients with a solution to facial aging that does not require surgery, incisions, or an extended recovery period.

The Silhouette InstaLift™ is designed to nonsurgically treat signs of aging by gently elevating facial tissues and restoring lost volume in the midface, explains Dr. Zapiach. Using patented dissolvable sutures that are placed in subcutaneous tissues of the face, he notes that the patient's skin can be carefully raised and repositioned for a more youthful, revitalized appearance. In addition, these dissolvable sutures -- which are composed of glycolide/L-lactide (PLGA) -- can actually boost natural collagen production within the skin, helping to enhance skin renewal over time for long-lasting results.

In comparison to traditional facelift surgery and cosmetic injectable treatment plans, Dr. Cozzone highlights that the Silhouette InstaLift™ has some distinct advantages. Since the Silhouette InstaLift™ procedure is minimally invasive, he states that patients do not experience the downtime associated with surgery. In fact, the majority of individuals can resume normal daily routines relatively soon -- if not immediately -- after the procedure. As an additional benefit, Dr. Cozzone says the results of the Silhouette InstaLift™ are typically apparent right away, and the stimulation of continual collagen growth allows most patients to enjoy the rejuvenative effects of treatment longer than what is possible with many, if not all, injectable options.

Ultimately, the two New Jersey plastic surgeons state that the Silhouette InstaLift™ may be the ideal facial rejuvenation option for individuals who want a more extensive enhancement than injectables and fillers, but who are not yet ready for a surgical procedure like a traditional facelift.

About John T. Cozzone, MD

A graduate of the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, Dr. Cozzone earned his medical degree from the University of Rome. He went on to complete general surgery training at Jersey City Medical Center as well as plastic and reconstructive surgery training at Ohio State University. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Cozzone is a senior attending physician of plastic surgery at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ and Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ.

About Luis A. Zapiach, MD

A graduate of Rutgers University, Dr. Zapiach earned his medical degree with honors in Microbiology from the New York University School of Medicine. Afterward, he completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, a plastic surgery fellowship at Emory University, and additional Oculoplastic Surgery training at Paces Plastic Surgery. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Zapiach has received numerous professional accolades throughout his medical career.

For more information about Dr. Cozzone or Dr. Zapiach, visit artplasticsurgeons.com and facebook.com/artplasticsurgery. Both plastic surgeons are available for interview upon request.